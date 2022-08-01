16.6 C
Bill Russell: Net Worth, Cause Of Death, Age, NBA Career And More

Bill Russell was an American basketball legend who was worth $10 million when he passed away. Bill Russell passed away on July 31, 2022. He was 88 years old.

Bill Russell is thought to be one of the best basketball players and athletes of all time. He was the first African-American player to become a superstar. NBA player Bill Russell spent most of his career with Boston Celtics, beginning in 1956 and ending in 1969.During that time, they won 11 championships.

He was the first black player to become a superstar in the NBA. He won MVP five times and made the All-Star team twelve times. Russell was also the captain of the US basketball team that won a gold medal at the 1956 Summer Olympics.

Bill Russel Early Life

Bill Russell was born to Katie and Charles in Monroe, Louisiana, in 1934. When Russell was eight, his family moved to Oakland, California, where they lived in a series of public housing projects. Not long after, his mother died. Russell went to McClymonds High School when he was a teen.



As a basketball player, he won state titles hisin junior and senior years in a row. Russell didn’t get much attention from college recruiters, but the University of San Francisco did make him an offer, and he got a scholarship to go there. At USF, he became the leader of a team that became one of the best in college basketball.

In 1955 and 1956, they won the NCAA championship. Russell didn’t just play basketball for USF. He was especially good at the high jump. In 1956, he was ranked as the seventh best high jumper in the world.

Bill Russel Net Worth

The Source said that Bill had a net worth of about $10 million. Bill had a hard childhood, but he used his skills and hard work to get into the sports business.

The news source says that he lived in a few public housing projects around the time that his mother died. He then went to McClymonds High School, where he played basketball and won back-to-back state titles in his junior and senior years.

He was able to keep playing basketball because the University of San Francisco gave him a scholarship. He was able to show off his skills by winning NCAA titles in 1955 and 1956.

He was good at both basketball and the high jump. In 1956, he was ranked as the seventh best high jumper in the world.

Bill Russel Death

Bill’s death was confirmed by a statement on his official social media. It turned out that his wife, Jeannine, was with him when he died.



“Bill’s wife, Jeannine, and all of his friends and family want to thank you for praying for Bill. “Perhaps you’ll remember one or two of the golden moments he gave us or his signature laugh as he delighted in telling the real story of how those moments happened,” the statement said.

Bill Russel Age

Bill Russell came into the world on February 12, 1934. Bill Russell is 88 years old.

Bill Russel Height And Weight

Bill Russell was born on February 12, 1934, in the United States. He is a basketball player. Bill Russell is 6 feet 10 inches tall and weighs 98 kilograms

Quick Facts:

NameBill Russel
Born OnKatie and Charles in Monroe, Louisiana, in 1934
Net Worth$10 million
Age88 Years Old
WifeJeannine
Height6 feet 10 inches tall
Weight98 Kilograms

Bill Russel Wife

Jeannine Russell is Bill Russell’s wife. She was born on January 31, 1967, and is 55 years old now. She was a good golfer in her prime, but she didn’t become famous until she married a former Celtics star.

Bill and Jeannine do not have a child together. The NBA player did get married before, to Rose Swisher, and they had three kids. He had three children: Jacob Russell, Karen Russell, and Willian Russell Jr.

Bill got married to his college sweetheart Rose in 1956. After 17 happy years of marriage, the couple decided to split up in 1973. Because they were together, they had three children.



Bill lived on Mercer Island in Washington for more than 40 years. His older brother was Charlie L. Russell, an American playwright who is best known for his play Five on the Black Hand Side.

Bill Russel NBA

Bill is known as one of the best professional basketball players ever. He was the first black basketball player to become a superstar in the NBA. He followed in the footsteps of Chuck Cooper, Sweetwater Clifton, and Earl Lloyd, who were also black.

Former President Barack Obama said that his work in the courtroom and the civil rights movement earned him the Presidential Medal of Freedom in 2011. In 1975, Bill was honored by being put into the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame.

In 1971, Bill was picked for the NBA 25th Anniversary Team. He was also on a list of the 50 best NBA players from 1996. In 2009, the NBA changed the name of the Most Valuable Player Award for the NBA Finals to honor him. The NBA veteran died peacefully on July 31 at his Mercer Island, Washington, home with his wife, Jeannine, by his side.

