Deebo Samuel is one of the key players for the San Francisco 49ers. The man helped the team win in the 2019 Super Bowl against the Kansas City Chiefs. She is an NFL champion, with numerous wins to his name. Moreover, the audience is amazed at his prowess in the NFL. In the year 2021, he had more touchdowns of around 10 yards, more than the other 23 NFL teams. Moreover, he has made a record as a wide receiver, with eight rushing touchdowns. In 2022, he also managed to create a new place for himself. He declared that he is a wide back in the current season.

Deebo Samuel Annual Salary

Deebo Samuel receives an annual salary of $23.85 million, which makes him the seventh-highest NFL player to get this salary.

In recent times, the San Francisco 49ers have signed Deebo Samuel for a $71.55 million contract for four years. The value will keep him restrained to the team through 2025.

Deebo Samuel Net Worth

The pay is surely going to give a huge boost to Deebo Samuel’s career. He has made a good ground for himself, to get offered this kind of money. He calls himself a wide-back, which means that he is a wide receiver and a running back hybrid. The team is hopeful that Deebo Samuel will lead them to bigger wins in the season to come. So, his net worth is around $7 million.

Deebo Samuel Age

The NFL player’s full name is Tyshun Raequan ‘Deebo’ Samuel. He was born on January 15, 1996. He is an acclaimed American Football wide receiver. Deebo plays for the San Francisco 49ers. He is American by birth and around 26 year and over 6 feet tall.

Deebo Samuel Father

His father is Galen Samuel, and his mother is Precious Samuel. He has another sibling, Tyquan Samuel. The other sibling’s name is not known. Deebo’s father gave him the nickname ‘Deebo.’. His mother helped him with math in college.

He is not married yet. He is one of three children, born to his parents. He had a love for sports since a very young age, and that led him to football. He basically made football an outlet for all the bullying that he was subjected to as a child. He became a member of the Chapman High School Football team early on. He only received some media coverage when he got to his senior year. He went to the University of South Carolina, where he continued to play football.

Samuel was born and brought up in South Carolina. He went to Chapman High School in Inman. He also played a lot of high school football. Mark Hodge coached him. As a senior player, he also led his team to the semis in the AAA playoffs.

Deebo Samuel Career

He happened to play a lot of college football in South Carolina before he made it big. He played in five games as a freshman in college and then had to take a break after a hamstring injury. He went on to play at least 10 games for the South Carolina Gamecocks. When he was playing for the junior season, he suffered a very serious injury, wherein his knee bent backward. So, he was out of the season. After he recovered, he concentrated on his college football career for some time.

In the second round of the 2019 NFL Draft, he was selected by the NFL team, the 49ers. He was the 36th overall pick. Moreover, he happened to play his first, against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. In the year 2021, he got selected for the Pro Bowl, and also received the first-team All-Pro honors. In 2022, while playing for the Pro Bowl, Deebo created a new position for himself. He also declared himself a wide back and played the position for the rest of the season.

Deebo Samuel Earnings

He has recently signed a huge contract that amounts to roughly $71.55 million. The wide receiver made a neat sum of $1.75 million in the year 2020, $2.1 million in the year 2021, and $2.5 million in the year 2022. Some of the reports can be a bit speculative, as there may be an undisclosed amount, somewhere that the players don’t reveal.

Deebo Samuel Relationships

Deebo Samuel is dating Mahogany Jones. He has not revealed his plans to get married, anytime soon. Mahogany Jones happens to be a businesswoman, an actress, and also a model. She has posted quite a number of photographs on Instagram, with Deebo Samuel. The lady was born in 1996. She rose to fame, with her appearance in a few music videos. Moreover, that happens to be the time when she caught the attention of Deebo Samuel.

She has also appeared in videos with Hoodrich Pablo Juan and Gucci Mane. She also runs her own apparel brand, called Shades of Mahogany. She also does modeling for swimsuits. The relationship is out in the open. However, both are tight-lipped regarding their future plans. She recently posted a photo of a kid online, but there is no declaration as such on that front.

Deebo Samuel Awards

Deebo Samuel has made quite a name for himself in the world of the National Football League.

Deebo has received awards at:

· PFF All-Rookie Team in the year 2019

· First-Team All-American in the year 2018

· First-Team All-SEC in 2018

He is an American footballer who has almost 49 receptions for 882 yards and four touchdowns, to his credit.

Deebo Samuel Business

There is no detail about his business ventures. It seems that his principal income is from his career as a footballer. Currently, he is basking in the glory of his contract with the 49ers. He also makes a lot of money from his brand endorsements and promotions.

Deebo Samuel Real Estate

Deebo Samuel happens to have a very lucrative career, but not much is known about his property, including any real estate, cars, or private jets. Moreover, he has just clinched a 4-year deal with the San Francisco 49ers. So, he is basking in the glory of his new-found stardom.

