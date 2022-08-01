Julia Roberts Age, Height, Children & Net Worth

0 SHARES Share Tweet

The actress Julia Roberts was born in 1967, making her 52 years old as of the current year, 2019. As of 2020, it is anticipated that Julia has a net worth of $250 million in the United States. She is one of the most successful actresses in the history of Hollywood, and over her career, she has been responsible for several successful films at the box office.

She was one of the highest-paid actresses of the 1990s and early 2000s, taking home $300 thousand United States dollars for her role in the 1990s film Pretty Woman. Her career spanned the decades of the 1990s and early 2000s. In addition, she was paid a total of $25 million in US dollars for her performance in the 2003 film Mona Lisa Smile.

What Is Julia Roberts’s Net Worth?

Even though Roberts isn’t as busy in the film industry as she once was, she still earns more than $25 million US dollars for her film appearances. She has established a reputation for herself in the respected and renowned field. She owns some real estate holdings in various locations around the United States.

Her eco-friendly home in Malibu, which she calls “Her Green Mansion,” is situated in Los Angeles. In addition, she is the owner of a property known as “Californian Home,” located in the Venice neighborhood on the west side of Los Angeles, California.

Cars aren’t Julia’s thing, even though she drives a Toyota Prius, a hybrid vehicle. She has become one of the most sought-after endorsers in the fashion world after signing a contract for $50 million with the fashion company Lancome. She is the ambassador of their brand around the globe.

Julia Roberts Early Life

On October 28, 1967, Julia Fiona Roberts made her debut into the world in Smyrna, Georgia. Her parents, Betty Lou Bredemus and Walter Grady Roberts met each other while acting in shows for the military and went on to start the Atlanta Actors and Writers Workshop together. In addition, they were the proprietors of a children’s acting school in Decatur, Georgia, attended by many young students, including Martin Luther King Jr. and Coretta Scott King’s offspring.

Full Name Julia Fiona Roberts Popular Name Julia Roberts Gender Female Profession Actress and producer Born 28-Oct-67 Age 55 years old Height 1.75 m Weight 58 kg Net Worth $220 million

Roberts relocated to Smyrna, Georgia, shortly after the conclusion of the divorce proceedings involving her parents in the early months of 1972. There, she attended and finally graduated from Campbell High School. After graduating high school, she attended Georgia State University for a short time before relocating to New York City to pursue a career in acting. As soon as she arrived in the city, she signed a contract with the Click Modeling Agency and began taking acting courses.

Julia Roberts’ elder brother Eric Roberts and her niece Emma Roberts are both in the acting business, even though Julia had no contact with Eric for many years before 2004.

Julia Roberts Career Beginnings

In 1988, Julia Roberts made her feature film debut with Liam Neeson and Justine Bateman in the film “Satisfaction.” Acting in the television series “Crime Story” in February 1987, Mystic Pizza and Steel Magnolias are some of her other notable early roles (1989). “Steel Magnolias” earned her a Best Supporting Actress nomination at the Academy Awards and a first Golden Globe victory for her role in the film (for Motion Picture Best Supporting Actress).

In 1990, she made her film debut as Richard Gere’s co-star in “Pretty Woman,” which garnered her a second Oscar nomination for Best Actress and a second Golden Globe for Best Actress in a Motion Picture (Musical or Comedy). “Pretty Woman” raked in $463.4 million worldwide, making it the greatest grossing romantic comedy in the US.

She received $20 million for her environmental activist Erin Brockovich’s performance in the movie “Erin Brockovich” (2000). Roberts earned the Best Actress Oscar for her performance in the picture, which grossed $256.3 million worldwide. She was one of the highest-paid actresses of the 1990s because of her A-list reputation, and she was the first female to top The Hollywood Reporter’s list of the 50 most influential women in show business since it was established in 1992.

Julia Roberts’s Net Worth

She is an American actress who has earned a great deal of critical praise and has a net worth of $250 million. Her breakout performance in the 1990 film “Pretty Woman” cemented her status as a major Hollywood star. She makes quickly between $20 and $30 million a year because of the film earnings and sponsorships she receives.

The length of Julia Roberts’ film career is proportional to her age. $170 million is the net worth that may be attributed to the acting profession. In addition to the modeling career, the acting work is responsible for all this. The actress has an estimated net worth of $220 million.

Julia Roberts Relationships

Actors like Jason Patric, Liam Neeson, Kiefer Sutherland, Dylan McDermott, and Matthew Perry have been romantically linked to Julia Roberts on more than one occasion. On June 25, 1993, she married country music star Lyle Lovett, and they divorced in 1995 after separating in March of that year.

During the production of her 2000 picture “The Mexican,” she got to know cameraman Daniel Moder. Benjamin Bratt and Vera Steimberg were still married at the time of the interview. Moder and Roberts were married on July 4, 2002, in Taos, New Mexico, after finalizing their divorce from Steimberg. Roberts and Moder are the parents of three kids. As of March 2012, Roberts has a $30 million insurance policy.

Julia Robert Business Ventures

Red Om Films is operated by Roberts and her sisters Lisa Roberts Gillan and Marisa Yeres Gill. The first four American Girl movies, released between 2004 and 2008, were executive produced by Roberts under Red Om. She actively supports several charitable organizations, the most notable of which is UNICEF, and earth Biofuels hired her as a spokesperson and head of its advisory board. Silent Angels” and “Mother Nature” for “Conservation International” are only two of the projects she has done as a voice actor, both of which were designed to raise awareness about neurodevelopmental disorders.

In 2006, Roberts signed a six-figure endorsement agreement with Gianfranco Ferre. Since 2009, she has served as the worldwide face of Lancome Paris’ cosmetics line. In 2010, she signed a five-year contract with Lancome for $50 million dollars.

Julia Robert Real Estate

Roberts across the globe owns some properties. When she purchased a Malibu property in 2003, she demolished the 6,000-square-foot home and built a solar-powered eco-friendly mansion. For $10,000 a month, she placed the house on the market as a rental. She spent $6.84 million on a Malibu mansion that she now owns.

In addition, she has a $4 million Manhattan apartment, a $30 million Los Angeles house, and a $2.5 million property in Taos, New Mexico, where she married Daniel Moder in 2010.