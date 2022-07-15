0 SHARES Share Tweet

Ivana Marie Trump, the first wife of later U.S President Donald Trump passed away on Thursday at her New York City home at age of 73. The Czech-American Businesswoman was a media personality, fashion designer, author, and model. Ivana is suspected to have died of a cardiac arrest after she was found unconscious at her house.

After Ivana Trump’s Death, Eric And Ivanka Trump Paid Tribute To Her

As per the reports from the locals, the officials received a 911 call from Ivana’s Upper East Side home in New York City around 12.40 p.m on Thursday and when they arrived, they found her alone and unresponsive on a staircase.

She was said to be dead on the scene and as the news went out, Ivanka Trump, the model’s only daughter posted a series of photos of the mother and daughter on her Instagram.

She even quoted the photos, “Heartbroken by the passing of my mother. Mom was bright, charming, passionate, and wickedly funny. Ivana Trump modeled strength, tenacity, and perseverance in her every action. Ivana Trumb lived her life to the fullest, never forgoing an opportunity to laugh and dance.”

Ivana Trump shared three children namely, Donald Jr., Ivanka, and Eric with her ex-husband Donald Trump. The former president posted on his social media about the death of his ex-wife.

He quoted that Ivana Trump was such a wonderful, gorgeous, and amazing woman and mother, who according to him led a great inspirational life. Donald Trump was Ivana’s second husband while Ivana Trump was his first. The former couple was married in 1977 and later announced their divorce in 1992. After the news went out of their mother’s death, the sibling trio posted a carousel of photos as a tribute to their mother on social media.

Eric Trump the youngest of the trio posted on his Instagram on Thursday that their mother was an incredible woman, a powerful force in business, a world-class athlete, a radiant beauty, a caring mother, and moreover a best friend. He announced the death of their beloved mother with deep sadness together with some photos that shared the beautiful memories the Trump family had throughout their lives. He even added that their mother was a survivor who fled from communism and embraced this country. Ivana Trump even taught her children about determination, compassion, and toughness they need to have throughout their lives. He concluded by saying that She will be missed by her mother, three children, and ten grandchildren.

The Czech-American media personality lived in Canada in the 70s and later she immigrated to the United States and had an important managerial position in The Trump Organisation. She was the vice president of interior design, and later became the CEO and president of Trump’s Castle casino resort and the manager of the Plaza Hotel.

Ivana Trump the only daughter of Ivana, posted on her social media on Thursday that she will miss their mother forever and will always keep her memory alive in their hearts forever. Trump, who was the model’s second husband, quoted that Ivana’s pride and joy was her three children and she was so proud of them as they were all so proud of her. He even wished her soul to Rest In Peace

