After Marrying Travis Kourtney Kardashian Changes Her Last Name To Barker!!

Kourtney Kardashian changed her name to Kourtney Kardashian Barker after her opulent Italian wedding to singer Travis Barker of Blink-182. The wedding took place at Portofino, which is located in northwest Italy. On her Instagram account, the reality TV star announced the change. ‘I do to each other three times on the same day, May 22nd at Portofino, Italy,’ Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker revealed.

The Opulent Wedding Was Attended By The Kardashian-Jenner Sisters



The opulent wedding was attended by the Kardashian-Jenner sisters and’momager’ Kris Jenner, as well as other celebrities such as Machine Gun Kelly, Megan Fox, and others. Kourtney Kardashian headed to Instagram after her Italian wedding ceremony to post photographs of her lovely and romantic honeymoon with her hubby.



In her Instagram bio, the fashion designer has changed her name. On social media, the 43-year-old has added the term “Barker” to her name. However, it’s unclear whether Kourtney has included Barker as a name in the mix.

Travis Barker and Kourtney Kardashian married for the first time in the MGM Grand Arena in Las Vegas on April 3, 2022. The intimate ceremony took place about 1.30 a.m. at the conclusion of the night.

They arrived at the One Love Wedding Chapel with their own security and a photographer since they didn’t want anyone else to enter the site. Kourtney shared glimpses of the joyful moments of a modest wedding ceremony on Instagram two days after the covert wedding.

She revealed that the pair didn’t have a marriage licence and called their wedding a “practise ceremony” when she did so.

It was followed by their judicial wedding on May 15, Los Angeles. Kourtney and Travis both used social media to share a series of images with the caption “Till we die, end.” The couple then had a grandiose wedding with close family and friends in Italy. The couple is also set to marry on the outskirts of Los Angeles, according to multiple sources.

The bride’s team collaborated with Dolce & Gabbana to create her fantasy wedding veil, which was inspired by Barker’s renowned Virgin Mary tattoo, according to Vogue.

In a similar vein to Travis Barker’s tattoo, the words “family love and respect” were stitched in white thread directly beneath the image of the Virgin Mary.

Kourtney said of her wedding veil, “Designing my wedding dress in partnership with Domenico and Stefano was an incredible experience.”

Kardashian had an on-again, off-again relationship with Scott Disick from 2006 through 2015. They initially met in Mexico at a house party held by a mutual friend, Joe Francis.

Mason Dash Disick, Penelope Scotland Disick, and Reign Aston Disick are the three children of Kardashian and Disick.

The show Keeping Up with the Kardashians and its several spinoffs chronicled Kardashian and Disick’s relationship. Kardashian’s pregnancies and the births of her three children were also featured on the show.

During the first season of Keeping Up with the Kardashians, during a trip to Las Vegas in 2007, Disick and Kardashian planned to marry. Kris, her mother, persuaded her to postpone the wedding.

The pair moved from Miami to Los Angeles with their child and Kim Kardashian’s daughter in early 2010. Kardashian suspected Disick of having an alcohol problem at the time.

After routinely attending therapy and refraining from alcohol for a brief period, Disick and Kardashian reunited and resumed their romance in the middle of 2010.

During the finale of the first season of Kourtney as well as Kim Kourtney and Kim Take New York in 2011, Disick purchased an engagement ring and arranged the proposal for Kardashian during a dinner supper on the rooftop of New York City.

“If things are so lovely now…why do we need to change that?” Kardashian said when Disick approached her about the wedding. Disick did not propose in the end.

Kardashian was in an on-again, off-again romance with model Younes Bendjima from 2016 to 2020.

In October of this year, Kardashian and her children were baptised in an Armenian Apostolic rite at the Etchmiadzin Cathedral in Vagharshapat, Armenia. During the wedding, Kardashian was given the Armenian name Gayane.

Read more:

In October of 2020, Kardashian tweeted messages and comments praising Armenia and Artsakh in the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict. In January 2021, Kardashian disclosed her romance with singer Travis Barker.