GOT7 Announced On Their Long-Awaited Reunion!

GOT7 held a press conference on May 23rd to promote their new self-titled EP, during which they discussed their comeback plans, how they were capable of rejoining as a full group and much more.

I Was Overjoyed And Eager To See Our Adoring Supporters



Since their separation from JYP, GOT7 has made their much-anticipated reunion as a full group, and fans have been discussing their group’s trademark and copyright being handed to them for a few weeks now, they have finally spoken about it.

Beginning with Mark, who stated, “We have been arranging since last year and we were now capable of making our rebuttal,” the group devotedly spoke on their highly anticipated reappearance.

Throughout our preparation process, I was overjoyed and eager to see our adoring supporters. “It’s a huge relief that we can reunite as a full band,” Jay B continued, “and I’m grateful to our crew members’ agencies and Warner Music for their assistance.” It’s as if I’m in a dream, and I’m moved.

“Our leader [Jay B] and I went through a lot and it was not easy,” Jackson said, “but I am really thrilled that we were able to work together.” “Our fervent supporters have been waiting for us continually,” Jinyoung added, “so it’s a relief that this has become a time we can thank them with.” Youngjae remarked. “We appreciate your patience as we waited. At our concert, we also met several potential fans, which I appreciated.

“As it was a long period, we thankfully prepared,” BamBam explained, “and I once again believed that the GOT7 should be all seven.” “I am grateful that we were able to spend out together once again,” Yugyeom concluded. Please send us some love and blessings for our amazing preparation.

After parting ways with JYP Entertainment, the group revealed why they were determined to make a return with all seven members by signing with various agencies. “We aired this record because we needed to protect our crew and verify that GOT7 was not dissolved,” BamBam explained. We were able to maintain our fan appeal, and now we must concentrate on team promotions.”

JAY B EXPLAINS HOW JYP ENTERTAINMENT ALLOWED THEM TO TRANSFER TRADEMARK RIGHTS.

GOT7’s old agency, JYP Entertainment, has handed all trademark rights to the group. “It’s not that we got it because the legislation changed,” JAY B explained, “as CEO Jung Wook [of JYP Entertainment] happily accepted [to turn over the rights].”

GOT7 Jay B went on to say that he couldn’t just give someone else the trademark rights, so he had to get them all. He had reservations, so he approached each member and crossed the room to accept the documents and seals.

Because there have never been any examples where trademark rights have been changed previously, GOT7 is the first K-pop group in history to do so.