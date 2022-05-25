

Katherine Schwarzenegger and Chris Pratt are expecting their second child

On Sunday night, the “Guardian of the Galaxy” star and his novelist wife updated their Instagram profiles to announce that they had welcomed a daughter child on Saturday. Both parents published a photo of their child with a white backdrop and a pink ribbon around the text that included the child’s name and date of birth, May 21st.

We Are Very Glad To Announce The Birth Of Our Second Girl Child

The happy father posted on Instagram, “We are very glad to announce the birth of our second girl child, Eloise Christina Schwarzenegger Pratt.” Mama and the child are doing fine. We are incredibly fortunate and grateful. Love, Katherine, and Chris, shared caption

NBC News special anchor Maria Shriver, Katherine’s mother, beams with joy.

“We are so blessed bravo congrats lucky Eloise!!” Pratt replied on Pratt’s Instagram post.

However, the couple has yet to post an image of their kid, and it’s unlikely that their adoring admirers will ever see one.

According to People, Schwarzenegger and Pratt announced their second child’s pregnancy last December. Lyla is their one-year-old daughter, while the “Jurassic World” actress has a nine-year-old boy with her ex-wife Anna Faris.

Pratt and Katherine, who married in 2019, do not share many family moments. Katherine published photos of Lyla walking without displaying her face in January. Katherine claims that her tendency to share photographs with her face hidden stems from her own upbringing in the spotlight.

Schwarzenegger, the stunning daughter of legendary action Hollywood star Arnold Schwarzenegger and Maria Shriver, previously spoke up about navigating the challenges and rewards of parenthood with the help of her other half.

“My hubby has always been super-helpful and also extremely vocal,” she said on the Mother’s Day edition of her Instagram video program “BDA” last year.

Pratt intimated in July of last year that he desired a large brood with his wife, after visibly cracking the fatherhood code.

The “Jurassic World” star revealed on the E! News Daily Pop series that he “would love to have more, as many as the man upstairs will carry.”

He continued, ” “We’ll make it happen. I’ll probably have to chat to Katherine about it, but let’s get started.”

However, in June 2019, Schwarzenegger and Pratt married in a small ceremony in Montecito, California.

While Chris Pratt will next be seen resuming his role as Owen Grady in Jurassic World Dominion, the final installment in the Jurassic World film series. The Jurassic World Dominion will be released on June 10, 2022.

In July, he will reprise his role as Peter Jason Quill, aka Star-Lord, in Taika Waitit’s Thor: Love and Thunder. He’ll also portray the character in James Gunn’s third and final Guardians of the Galaxy film, which will be released next year.