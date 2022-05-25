Thor: Love And Thunder Trailer: Taika Waititi’s Long-Awaited Return To The Thor Universe!!

The character of Mighty Thor, created by Jason Aaron, will appear in the upcoming episode “Thor: Love and Thunder.” The story of Jane Foster’s transformation into Mighty Thor from Marvel Comics will reportedly be adapted for the big screen by the film’s producer, Kevin Feige.

Thor: Love And Thunder Trailer

Taika Waititi, primarily recognized for reviving Thor’s notoriety with his previous film, helms “Thor: Ragnarok,” was recently released (2017). Taika Waititi is a director who has worked on a variety of projects, some of which include “Jojo Rabbit”(2018), “What We Do in the Shadows” (2010), and “Our Flag Means Death” (2022).

In addition to directing episodes of “The Mandalorian,” filmmaker Taika Waititi is currently working on a new Star Wars trilogy, which is scheduled to begin production in the coming years (2020).

Official Plot Summary:

After the events of Avengers: Endgame, Thor was forced to journey back in time and enlist the assistance of Valkyrie, Korg (now known as Korg), and Jane Foster (now known as the Mighty Thor) to thwart Gorr the God Butcher and prevent him from eliminating all gods.

Natalie Portman is coming back to the franchise, even though she was absent from the third sequel and the first two Avengers movies. Natalie Portman reprised her role as Jane Foster in both “Thor” and “Thor: The Dark World,” in which she also starred (2014).

One of the movies that people have been waiting most eagerly to see this summer, Marvel’s “Thor: Love & Thunder,” is almost ready to be released. Following the dramatic conclusion of the record-breaking box office hit “Avengers: Endgame,” Jane Foster will have a more heroic part in the upcoming Marvel Cinematic Universe story, so fans can expect to see more of her.

In addition, Natalie Portman will be making her Marvel Cinematic Universe debut as the mighty Thor in this brand-new action-packed adventure.

In a recent interview with Entertainment Weekly, director Taika Waititi discussed the antagonist of the upcoming sequel and provided some insight into how the filmmakers are changing their approach between chapters of the film series.

Even though we haven’t seen an official photo of Christian Bale in the part of Gorr the God Butcher, Waititi is already effusive in praising Bale’s performance in the film. Taika Waititi, who directed both Thor: Ragnarok and Thor: Love & Thunder, recently gave an interview in which he explained the significant differences between the two films.

Waititi’s film, which he refers to as the fourth episode in the Avengers series, is about a man going through a “mid-life crisis,” and all of this information plays a role in the plot.

Waititi describes the movie by saying, “It’s like a midlife crisis film.” We ask everyone, “Are we acting ethically and making the most positive impact on the world that we possibly can?” The question is precisely this. The question that needs to be asked is, “Are we showing sufficient concern for one another and ourselves?”

Waititi has stated that “Ragnarok” has the atmosphere of a party. This time around, the film’s themes carry more of a serious undertone, but that does not take away from the fact that it is still an entertaining piece of work and does have its share of absurd scenes.

