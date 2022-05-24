Adam Warlock Actor Will Poulter Teases MCU Future Journey!!

When it was announced that Will Poulter would play Adam Warlock in Guardian of the Galaxy Vol. 3, many people were surprised by the choice, given that he is a different type of actor than what is usually expected for the part.

However, James Gunn, who has such a unique vision for his trilogy’s third and final part, has something specific in mind.

POULTER READY FOR FUTURE ADAM WARLOCK JOURNEY Production on the upcoming film has officially begun, and Will Poulter is very happy to introduce Adam Warlock to the public.

The talented actor explained the casting process for Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 in an interview with The Playlist. Poulter admits he has no idea what the future holds and is still waiting to find out, however the talented actor says he would “love to go on a journey with that part” and heaped admiration on writer/director James Gunn.

Poulter is already well-known for appearances in We’re the Millers, the Maze Runner franchise, The Revenant, and Midsommar. He can now add Adam Warlock to his resumé, i.e., the immaculate human being.

Though Adam was created by Ayesha with the intention of killing the Guardians, it’s unknown whether he’ll be able to do so in the third film, considering the character’s erratic temperament in the comics. Poulter also declined to specify whether Adam will be a hero or a villain in the film.

WHAT IS THE MCU FUTURE OF ADAM WARLOCK?



Given the amount of anticipation surrounding Adam Warlock’s long-awaited arrival, Poulter’s selection as the character is one of the most significant news stories in recent MCU history. Even more thrilling is the fact that he wants to take the role on such a long trip within the MCU, despite the fact that he will only appear in Guardians 3 for the time being.

As the production of the upcoming film progresses, no symbols indicating where Adam Warlock will go in his first MCU appearance or how the Guardians will encounter him during the main event remain.

given the MCU’s complicated narrative, it may have been as long as eight or nine years since his post-credits appearance in Vol. 2, and he could already be making his exploits well-known throughout the galaxy after everything that happened with Thanos.

Regardless of how that plays out, expect Poulter to become a household name among Marvel fans as one of the company’s most authoritative characters makes his presence known among the galaxy’s charming misfits.

The plot details for Guardians of the Galaxy 3 are currently unknown, but we do know that the actors will next be seen in the upcoming Thor: Love and Thunder.

Chris Pratt, who plays Star Lord, told our sister publication SFX magazine in the new issue, “I enjoy being able to operate with Chris Hemsworth.” “In real life, he reminds me of Thor. He’s a really kind guy. He works quite hard. It was fantastic. I’m grateful that they invited us along.

Guardians of the Galaxy 3 will be released on May 5, 2023, and Thor 4 will be released on July 8, 2023.