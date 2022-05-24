According To Reports Ellie’s Mother, Will Appear In Flashbacks On HBO’s The Last Of Us!!

According to a recent source, HBO’s The Last of Us TV series would include flashbacks not seen in the first game and will center on Ellie’s mother. HBO is rumored to be adapting The Last of Us, which will star series creator Neil Druckmann and Chernobyl creator Craig Mazin.

The Series Has Received Praise For Its Engaging Storyline

The Last of Us is one of the most popular PlayStation series, if not the most popular. Both games have been lauded by critics. The series has received praise for its engaging storyline, deep characters, and cruel, furious gameplay, which makes it ideal for airing on the most popular television networks.

While the program provides no clues, images of the set suggest that it is a faithful recreation of Naughty Dog’s well-known game.

It’s also worth noting that Craig Mazin, the creator of Chernobyl, is writing it for HBO, the studio behind critically acclaimed shows like Game of Thrones, Sex, and the City, Succession, and Watchmen.

Also, if you’re still on the fence about the gaming genre on TV or in movies, this could be the program to change your mind. Similar to the Naughty Dog franchise, The Last of Us chronicles the exploits of two wanderers, Joel and Ellie, as they strive to survive in a post-apocalyptic America ravaged by zombie-like Infected.

The series’ plot is thought to be heavily based on the story of the original game The Last of Us, which was released on PS3 in late 2013 and quickly became a cult success thanks to its theatrical storytelling and somber mood.

The Last of Us Part 2 was published on PS4 in 2020, and it was another equally outstanding sequel.

We’ve gathered all the facts we can verify on the cast and production, as well as detailed speculation regarding the release date and story, with The Last of Us TV show slated to premiere within the next year.

Date Of Publication

According to Collider, the year-long production of The Last of Us TV series began in Alberta, Canada in July 2021. Images from a behind-the-scenes shot by Twitter user @necromonica1 corroborated this a few weeks later.

The main filming schedule is planned to extend until June 2022, thus the 10-episode series won’t be released for a long time. While HBO has yet to confirm a precise release date, the crew and actors have claimed on social media that it will be published before the end of 2022.

Cast

Joel will be played by Pedro Pascal. Ellie will be played by Bella Ramsey. Merle Dandridge, Nick Offerman, Gabriel Luna, Storm Reid, Anna Torv, and Nico Parker have also been confirmed.

Story

Everyone anticipates that the program will continue to recount the plot of the first film while also including parts from the second. Specific episodes may “deviate dramatically” from the source material, according to the show’s director Neil Druckmann.

OTT Platforms

The Last of Us will be accessible on HBO and HBO Max in the United States. The show’s UK broadcaster is currently unknown; however, we expect it will air on Now TV and Sky Atlantic in the UK as part of a long-running deal that has allowed HBO to bring big hit shows like Watchmen and Succession on their respective platforms.

READ MORE:

There is no word on how many seasons HBO has planned for the series. Despite this, Joel has suggested that “three, four seasons” will be required to follow the game’s rhythms in a timely manner, rather than restricting the tale to a single two-hour movie or rushed season.

HBO has hinted at “future seasons” beyond the first, but any future seasons are likely to be dependent on the success of the first.