Thor: Love And Thunder Release Date, Trailer Release, Plot, Cast

It is the sequel to ‘Thor: Ragnarok’, released in 2017, and it marks Thor’s return to the Marvel Cinematic Universe following ‘Avengers: Endgame’, released in 2019.

When Will Thor: Love And Thunder Get Released? See Cast, Trailer, And Plot!!

“Thor: Love and Thunder,” starring Chris Hemsworth, also features Tessa Thompson as Valkyrie, Chris Pratt as Star-Lord, Taika Waititi as Korg, and Natalie Portman as Jane Foster, in her first appearance in the Marvel Cinematic Universe since 2013’s “Thor: The Dark World.”

The latest trailer for Marvel Studios’ Thor: Love and Thunder has arrived revealing new details about the God of Thunder’s latest adventure — It reveals Chris Hemsworth’s Thor doing serious introspection, helped by the advice of star lord Chris Pratt

Additionally, the trailer gives us a glimpse of Valkyrie as King of Asgard, Russell Crowe as Zeus, and Natalie Portman as Jane Foster wielding Mjolnir.

Thor: Love and Thunder’s Story

On a quest for inner peace,” the synopsis reads. Thor (Chris Hemsworth) finds himself on a journey, unlike anything he has ever encountered. “However, Gorr the God Butcher (Christian Bale), a cosmic killer bent on wiping out all gods, interrupts his retirement.

‘To counter this danger, King Valkyrie (Tessa Thompson), Korg (Taika Waititi), and Thor’s ex-girlfriend Jane Foster (Natalie Portman) enlist Thor’s help.

Jane Foster unexpectedly wields Thor’s magic hammer, Mjolnir, as the Mighty Thor. In order to stop the God Butcher before it’s too late, they set out on a perilous cosmic journey together.

Valkyrie’s quest to find a co-ruler for New Asgard will also be a major plot point. The king is she.

According to Thompson, if she can’t find a queen, “she’ll just be king and queen at the same time.”

Also, some Marvel fans are speculating that Thor is actually dead, and others believe that a mystery character has been edited out of a specific scene.

We now know that Bast, the Wakandan god, will appear in the film thanks to a recently released photo of Jane and Valkyrie. We’ll have to wait and see how that plays out.

When Jane Foster, an astrophysicist and the ex-girlfriend of Thor, visited New Asgard in the midst of a battle with cancer, her life was forever altered.

Mjolnir’s broken pieces transformed her into the Mighty Thor and gave her the superpowers of Thor, allowing her to fight both internal and external threats.

‘Mysterious’ Mjolnir had become a godly weapon in her hands, and a new hero had been born!

In the end, the Mighty Thor was able to defeat Gorr, the God Butcher, thanks to the assistance of Thor, Valkyrie, and the Guardians of the Galaxy.

As a god, Gorr felt compelled to rid the universe of any and all gods.

The epic battle between Gorr and Jane Foster was filled with love, as well as a fair amount of thunder!” Even though it doesn’t give away too much, it does sound like something I’d enjoy playing.

Taika Waititi, Director of Thor: Love and Thunder

In Thor: Love and Thunder, the COVID-19 outbreak has even aided him in his creative process because of it.

According to Waititi, “I think it’s good to just keep writing, and then we’ll have a really, really good script.”

Love and Thunder is currently being written. The more time you put into getting your story right, the better your chances of getting it right later on are with writing in particular. In the film industry, you’re constantly bemoaning the lack of available time. There is a lot of time available to us right now, so I think we should take advantage of it.”

