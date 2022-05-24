RHOBH’s Crystal Minkoff Explains The Pervasiveness Of Online Harassment!!

Crystal Kung Minkoff is speaking out about the internet backlash she received after becoming the first Asian American cast member on the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills. She revealed racial abuse she received from her followers to her co-stars and Bravo anchor Andy Cohen in a reunion programme, including “hundreds of texts a day” disparaging her ethnicity.

She Revealed Racial Abuse She Received From Her Followers



“It’s getting better,” says Kung Minkoff, 36, of her opinions on the subject to PEOPLE at the Gold House’s Gold Gala event on Saturday. “But our season just started,” she continues, “so I noticed a little bit more,” but “I am more prepared to manage it.” “I’ve also recognised that I’ve always called Los Angeles home.” I was almost reared in a bubble by my Chinese family.”

“I had no idea how many people had never seen an Asian person on television, integrated, married with mixed children,” she continues.

Despite being a victim of “negativity,” Kung Minkoff is appreciative for the show’s fans’ support from her first debut on RHOBH in 2021.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills (abbreviated RHOBH) is a Bravo reality television show that debuted on October 14, 2010. It began in the sixth episode of The Real Housewives franchise and focused on the career and personal lives of a number of women in Beverly Hills.

Kyle Richards, Lisa Rinna, Erika Girardi, Dorit Kemsley, Garcelle Beauvais, Sutton Stracke, Crystal Kung Minkoff, and Diana Jenkins have been cast in the upcoming season’s 12th season, with Kathy Hilton and Sheree Zampino joining the show as “friends of the housewives.”

Camille Grammer Meyer, Taylor Armstrong, Adrienne Maloof, Kim Richards, and Lisa Vanderpump were among the initial housewives who left the group.

Brandi Glanville, Yolanda Hadid, Carlton Gebbia, Joyce Giraud de Oven, Eileen Davidson, Kathryn Edwards, Teddi Mellencamp Arroyave, and Denise Richards were among the later Housewives.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills is broadcast on Bravo in the United States on a regular basis. The majority of the programmes are between 42 and 44 minutes long and are shown in both standard and high definition.

It has been broadcast on Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday nights since its debut, with timeslots varying between 8:00, 9:00, and 10:00 p.m.

The ninth season will premiere on February 12, 2019. Denise Richards joined the cast, as did the other six actors from the previous season.

Meyer was seen as a friend of the housewives. Also in attendance were Kim Richards, Glanville, and Resnick. Vanderpump, on the other hand, exited the programme after nine seasons on his own.

The 10th season, which started on April 15, 2020, included Garcelle Beauvais as a main character. As a housewives’ acquaintance, Sutton Stracke made her debut on the show. Meyer, Kim Richards, Maloof, Glanville, Davidson, and Resnick were also in attendance.

After the tenth season, Denise Richards announced her departure from the show. Meanwhile, Mellencamp was fired, though the reasons for his dismissal were never revealed.

Along with Stracke, Crystal Kung Minkoff joined the show for the eleventh season, which premiered on May 19, 2021, and became a member of the main cast. Kathy Hilton made a comeback as a “friend of the housewives.” Former housewife Mellencamp Arroyave was an extra-star this season.

READ MORE:

The whole cast from the 11th season, as well as newly introduced housewife Diana Jenkins and new friend of the homemakers Sheree Zampino, were announced in December 2021 for the twelfth season.