21 Savage Says Jay-Z, And Meek Mill Helped Him Get Out Of ICE Custody

In one of the latest interviews of 21 Savage, during his appearance in “My expert Opinion,” he admitted that he got a lot of help from his close companion Meek Mill during his time in ICE Custody.

21 Savage Claims That Jay-Z And Meek Mill Assisted Him In Getting Out Of ICE Custody!

The British rapper 21 Savage was arrested in 2019 by the Immigration and Customs Enforcement officers due to staying in the United States with an expired visa. But, shockingly, he also got convicted for drug-related charges in Fulton County, located in Georgia, along with the issue of his expired visa.

The drug-related charges were quite old, back in 2014. However, 21 Savage’s lawyer later clarified that those charges were vacated a long time ago, before his arrest in 2019 by ICE.

During the interview, he remarked how he had called Mill for help immediately after his confrontation with ICE officers, who later convicted him of the drug charges. He also told how helpful Mill was then, and he sent a lawyer almost immediately for 21 Savage after the call was over.

According to 21, Mill was the prime reason he got released from custody.

Friends Of 21 Helping Him During Dire Times

21 Savage is very proud of having such helpful friends who stuck with him, even during his time in ICE custody after being arrested and convicted of drug charges.

Even the Roc Nation family, including Hov and Roc Nation, lent him a helping hand by hiring attorney Alex Spiro to win the legal battle for 21.

In a later interview, Mill, also popularly known by the name of Jay-Z, remarked that the arrest of 21 was an “absolute travesty,” and he, along with his legal team, would make sure that 21 got safely out of ICE custody. He had also started a trend of “#Free21Savage” after 21 got detained by ICE officials.

21’s Remark In The Interview Regarding The Help He Got!

21 is very proud and thankful for having such great friends who helped him during his time in ICE custody.

He expressed gratitude to his close friend Jay-Z for his help. He also praised Hov and Roc Nation for their help with attorney Alex Spiro who ultimately got him released.

He later remarked how grateful he was to the Nations for their kind help even though he was never a part of the Nation or related to them.

Also, during the event, he said he wanted to link with J. Cole for the Grammy-winning track named “A Lot.”

21 met the Dreamville rapper at a party during the “Made In America” festival. It was also the same event where he met his current close friend, Jaz-Z or Meek Mill, who later saved his life.

He also remarked on the rappers’ good-natured personality and how much help they were during his dire times.

About 21 Savage

21 Savage is currently among one of the most heard names when it comes to rappers and the music industry.

He started his career as a rapper back in 2012, and now he is pretty successful in his career, with an overall net worth of about 15 million dollars.

21 is currently residing in the USA along with his family. He is a perfect example of how one can change their life for the better, as he did back in 2012 by growing out of gang violence and wars to become a famous rapper.

