Top News

Justin Bieber Postpones His Tour Dates Due To Sickness!!!

The singer, who has been sick with the flu, said in an Instagram post that he needs more time to recuperate before returning to the stage.

Justin Bieber Has Postponed His Upcoming Tour Dates, Claiming That His Illness Is Worsening!!

He said, “I am saying sorry, but I have to postpone some of my forthcoming events.”

Justin Bieber Postpones His Tour Dates Due To Sickness

“Unfortunately, my illness has prevented me from performing for you at this time. I apologize for any inconvenience this may cause. I, assure you I will be there before you realize it.”

Justin Bieber’s Next Performance

The next performance on Bieber’s itinerary is in Birmingham, which is in England. It is not apparent when he will continue his tour, nor is it known if any future dates would be impacted.

Additionally, Bieber uploaded a picture of himself on Instagram sitting in a hospital bed with tubes in his nose and mouth, along with a statement explaining why he could not perform at the O2 Arena in London on Friday night. He wrote, “I feel like I have been waiting for this moment for an eternity.”

“I get the impression that I have been preparing all of my life for this one event, but God had different plans for me. I was very ill only a few days before I was supposed to go for a tour in Europe, and I had to be hospitalized.”

Justin Bieber Announce 

The singer Justin Bieber said on Instagram that he has “been on this tour for almost a year, and it has been a fantastic experience,” but that he has seen a decline in his physical condition due to being on the road for so long. He wrote: “My immune system is incredibly weak right now and I have been trying to tackle this for weeks.” He was referring to his current condition. He also said that over the last several weeks, he had been experiencing symptoms such as a sore throat, congestion, lethargy, and feeling “very worn down.”

See also  Kendall Jenner Exudes Glam And Drama In A Black Ball Gown At Met Gala New York!!

During his performances in London, Bieber said that “something has harmed my voice,” even though he is receiving treatment and is taking antibiotics. He said he felt it was important to be forthright with his supporters about his health since they deserved more than for him to perform with just half his effort.

He apologized to everyone who had purchased tickets to see him play in London and Manchester, England. He said refunds would be offered at the moment of purchase for anybody interested in getting one.

Conclusion

The singer posted a video message on Instagram announcing that he would be postponing the final leg of his tour due to “unforeseen circumstances.” “I am, so sorry,” Bieber said. “I know we’re letting all of our fans down and I’m letting my friends down and my family down, but I have to do what’s best for me right now.”

Bieber continued: “You know, I have been doing this since I was 15 years old and the past 5 years have been absolutely amazing,” he said. “And I am just grateful for all of it, but right now I need to take a break for myself and just be that kid again that wants to have fun.” He also thanked his fans for their support.

Latest

21 Savage Says Jay-Z, And Meek Mill Helped Him Get Out Of ICE Custody

Top News 0
In one of the latest interviews of 21 Savage,...

Is Chlo Bailey Related To Beyoncé? Chlo Bailey Discloses Her Relationship Deadlines!

Entertainment 0
Chloe Elizabeth Bailey was born July 1, 1998, and...

Ezra Miller Was Accused By The Young Activist’s Parents Of ‘Cult-Like’ And ‘Violent’ Behaviour

Top News 0
In court documents filed by her mother and father...

