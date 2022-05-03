It has been claimed that Zara Phythian and her husband, who acted in Marvel’s Doctor Strange in 2016, engaged in sexual relations with a 13-year-old girl who came forward to accuse them.

Charges Against ‘Doctor Strange’ Actress Zara Phythian And Her Husband!!

Following many allegations of sexual assault made against Phythian by a lady who was 13 years old at the time of the alleged abuse, according to the BBC, Phythian and her husband, 59-year-old martial artist Victor Marke, have both denied the allegations. In the United Kingdom, the pair is charged with 14 offenses, which derive from alleged sexual behavior with a minor child.

When police interviewed the woman, she told them that she had been raped by Marke and Phythian when she was 13 and 15 years old. The BBC reported that she was “convinced that something wasn’t quite right” but couldn’t figure out how.

People’s request for a response did not receive a prompt response from either Phythian’s or Marke’s representatives. Many people say that the woman looked up to Phythian, who was also a martial arts teacher in Nottinghamshire at the time of the incident. This is what they say.

According to legend, she was allegedly offered alcohol by Phythian and Marke, who were both married to other women at the time, before they challenged her to an oral sex act on Marke.

In an interview with the BBC, the woman explained that she wanted to emulate Zara’s reaction since she was someone she looked up to and sought to be like. The plaintiff then asserted that Marke had sexual relations with both Phythian and the defendant simultaneously.

According to the BBC, the woman went on to say that “they always had a hold on me.”The woman was advised by Marke that no one would believe her and that she would be in danger if she continued to speak out against the injustice.

Another woman says that Marke sexually molested her between 2002 and 2003 when she was only 15 years old when she was 15 years old. This complainant has leveled four additional allegations against Marke.

According to the newspaper’s sources, she told them that Marke began having sexual relations with her when she was 16 years old and that he continued until she was 18. All of the claims brought against them by both parties, according to plaintiffs Phythian and Mark, have been rejected outright.

A second young woman had come forward to report that Victor had mistreated her, and officers had gone to her mother’s house to investigate the allegations. Insisting that she would “never have come out,” the complainant also stated she intended to “die with her shame.” Because she had only recently become a mother, the new mom felt she had “no choice but to share truth.”

Following her role in the Marvel blockbuster Doctor Strange, she was acclaimed as a “major figure” who was “enjoying unequaled personal and professional success.” Zara would have been 20 or 21 years old at the time of the alleged abuse, and Victor would have been 42 or 43 years old.

