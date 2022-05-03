Who Is The Father Of Amber Heard's Daughter

Despite Amber Heard’s tense relationship with Johnny Depp, she is a successful performer, activist, and role model in her own right. Recently, Amber Heard has been in the news because of her high-profile court battle with ex-husband Johnny Depp. As a result of the announcement, many people were curious about the identity of the baby’s father, who had previously remained a mystery to the general population.

Did She Welcome Her Child?

A great deal of interest has been generated concerning the father of Amber’s child, Oonagh Paige Heard. At the same time, the defamation case trial between her and Johnny is being shown live on television.

Amber’s baby girl was born on July 1, 2021, and she announced the news to her Instagram followers. Amber is a model and actress. “I’m overjoyed to be able to share this news with you,” she wrote below the photo. ” Four years ago, I decided to start a family with my husband. It was something I wanted to undertake on my terms. It has only now occurred to me, as a woman, how revolutionary it is for us to approach one of the most important aspects of our destinies in this manner. I am inspired.”

‘Oonagh’s first birthday was celebrated by Aquaman actress Amber Heard in April 2022, and she has since shared a few pictures of her little girl with the public.

Amber was rumored to be dating cinematographer Bianca Butti. At the same time, she was pregnant with her first child, Oonagh, who she began seeing in January 2020 and with whom she was expecting her second kid. Her excitement at her daughter’s arrival was palpable.

However, even though Johnny Depp has filed a libel claim against her, the actress is now the proud mother of a newborn daughter. According to a source who talked exclusively to Page Six on Thursday, she named her baby Oonagh Paige after Paige’s deceased mother.

Heard was told she would never be able to carry her child, and on April 8, she became the mother of Oonagh through the use of a surrogate mother. According to a reliable inside source, it was vital for Amber that she be forthright about Oonagh’s birth. Many women are uncomfortable discussing their fertility, but Amber wants them to know that they are not alone and that there are many other possibilities for starting a family, even if they are experiencing infertility.

She was cradling the child at the time. Thinking about one of the most significant components of our futures in this way is an important step forward for us as women, “she explains. I’m hopeful that we’ll realize it’s okay to have a child without a wedding band.

She is happy for her new child despite the problems she is facing in her trial. She has used surrogacy to become the legal parent of her child along with her partner.

