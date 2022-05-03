Elon Musk previously stated that he did not “have faith in [the company’s] management” before purchasing Twitter. He has made his unhappiness known by pursuing Vijaya Gadde, the company’s head of legal, policy, and trust and safety problems.

Vijaya Gadde: Tweeted By Elon Musk Abused A Twitter Executive!!

A billionaire labeled a suspension of a major news organization’s Twitter account “very impolite” in response to a tweet from the podcast host who uploaded a Gadde piece titled “Twitter’s managing partner reassuring workers, sobs during a conference on Musk takeover.”

He was referring to the company’s decision to suspend the New York Post because of a contentious piece about US Vice President Joe Biden’s son, Hunter Biden. Musk accused Twitter of left-wing bigotry after reacting to Saagar Enjeti, co-host of a Breaking Points to Krystal and Saagar podcast.

What’s his name, Gadde? What’s driving Musk’s interest in her?

Trump’s Twitter ban was imposed by a woman. The Indian-American Twitter executive is described by Enjeti as the company’s “chief censorship advocate. She’s in charge of a company’s security policy and supervises the staff that updates the site’s material. Gadde is “the most prominent media executive you’ve even heard of,” according to The Times of India.

After the riots in the US Capitol, the 48-year-old was in charge of suspending former US President Donald Trump’s Twitter account. She has played a key role in the platform’s suppression of conservative viewpoints. On January 9, 2021, she wrote, “Due to the risk of additional violence, the account of @realDonaldTrump has been permanently suspended from Twitter.”

The lawyer edited the contentious Hunter Biden story published in The New York Post, as Enjeti pointed out in his tweet. The story claimed that Biden, the son of then-presidential candidate Joe Biden, had illegal ties to a Ukrainian energy industry leader. According to a Bloomberg article, Twitter later changed its decision, but not before it was accused of blocking information that could have harmed a Democratic contender.

According to Bloomberg, Gadde is the “last word” on Twitter’s ability to restrict messages and accounts.

Former Twitter Executive Chairman Dorsey made headlines in India in November 2018 when he displayed a billboard that read, “Smash Brahmanical Patriarchy.” Right-wing groups blamed Gadde for Dorsey’s decision when his photos went viral on Twitter. She later apologized, stating the incident did not reflect Twitter’s position.

Is Gadde’s Twitter career coming to an end?

Gadde, a Hyderabad native, moved to Texas when he was three years old. Cornell University and the New York University School of Law were her places of study.

Before joining the California-based social networking company, Gadde was the senior director of legal for Juniper Networks, a US multinational enterprise.

She formerly worked for over a decade at the California law firm Wilson Sonsini Goodrich & Rosati. She now sits just on boards at Guardant Health, a cancer-fighting firm, Planet, a global leader in Earth observation, & Mercy Corps, an humanitarian aid organization.

Gadde joined Twitter in 2011 and has made several difficult but critical decisions to ensure the company’s integrity. But, like Agrawal, insiders suggest she may be on her way out once Musk’s buyout is completed.

