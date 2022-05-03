The Death Of Gwen Shamblin The True Story Of Gwen Shamblin's Death

Gwen Shamblin is a fictional character created by author Gwen Shamblin. Lara founded Weigh Down, a faith-based diet program, to assist those suffering from obesity and eating problems. Weigh Down was established in 1992 and has since helped thousands of people lose weight safely and healthily. As a consequence of the success of her approach, Lara earned the title of “Pioneer of Faith-Based Weight Loss.”

What Caused Gwen Shamblin Lara’s Death?

Shamblin’s reign as Remnant leader ended on May 29, 2021, when her husband Joe Lara and their son-in-law Brandon Hannah were killed in a plane crash near Percy Priest Lake shortly after takeoff, putting an end to her reign. Joe Lara and Brandon Hannah were flying in an airplane that neither had been certified to operate at launch.

The plane disaster took the lives of everyone on board. Gwen Shamblin Lara, 66, and Joe Lara, 58, were both in attendance on this occasion.

Does The Remnant Fellowship Church Still Exist?

According to her will, Gwen Shamblin‘s children, Elizabeth Shamblin Hannah, and Michael Shamblin took over the reins of the Remnant Church after her death on May 29, 2021. Gwen Shamblin Lara’s will also include the Church’s millions of dollars in savings, which she had amassed throughout her life.

She married Brandon Shannon in 2003, and the couple worked together to run the youth ministry at the Remnant Church. Following her mother’s death, she assumed leadership of Remnant Fellowship Church in Brentwood, Tennessee, which she continues to lead today.

A statement from the Church was released following the passing of their mother, and it read: “Our faith in Christ is the cornerstone of our existence, and we endeavor to express that love in all of our deeds.”

According to the Church, there is no end for the congregation. As a congregation, Elizabeth Shamblin Hannah has provided us with an exquisite sense of optimism as we work to heal and develop our love for God together.”

Following the death of Gwen Shamblin Lara, Michael Shamblin was appointed as the new leader of the organization. On the Church’s official website, he is no longer identified as a member of the membership team, which departed from previous practice.

Elizabeth Shamblin Hannah is a member of the Church’s 120-person leadership team, which provides services and advice to the congregation. According to church officials, a total of 1500 members are currently registered in 150 churches around the world. The group’s members have lost a combined total of 30,000 pounds in weight.

The religion preaches that “husbands are kind like Christ,” that “women are obedient,” and that “children obey their parents,” among other things. When a catastrophic plane crash occurred during the production of the third episode of The Way Down, the documentary crew was only a few days away from completing their work when the tragedy occurred.

According to reports, following Shamblin’s death, the final two episodes of the docuseries are anticipated to be released in the coming year.

