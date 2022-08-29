Is Yung Gravy Dating Addison Rae’s Mom?

Sheri Nicole Easterling, the mother of Addison Rae, is happy with her new boyfriend, Yung Gravy.

In an interview before Sunday’s MTV Video Music Awards, Easterling and the “Betty” rapper talked about how they got together.

“We met online. We met online. We hit it off right away. I’m from the northernmost part of the country and she’s from the southernmost,” 26-year-old Yung Gravy told 42-year-old Easterling as the two kissed on the carpet after Easterling’s pre-show performance.

Is Yung Gravy Dating With Sheri Nicole?



He also said, “I like MILFs, and she’s like the queen of MILFs, so I thought it would be a good match.”

The 25-year-old influencer Renée Ash said she had been dating the 46-year-old Lopez for five months.

This led to the news that they had broken up. He also appears to be flirting with women the same age as his daughter in several social media posts, one of which has since been deleted.

After rumors of an affair surfaced, Easterling appeared to respond by posting a vague message on her Instagram Story.

“When private things become public, it’s always hard and overwhelming for everyone involved. I’m fine,” she began.

“My biggest concern has always been and will always be my children and how fragile their hearts and souls are. I will always do my best to protect them,” Easterling said. “I want them to feel safe and secure and know that everything will be OK. Thank you all for your love, your kindness, and your messages of support. It means everything to me.”

Easterling and Lopez separated when Addison was young. They got back together in 2017.

The 2022 Video Music Awards will be broadcast live Sunday night from the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey.

Sheri Nicole Easterling, Addison Rae’s mother, is a social media influencer, as her daughter is famous on the app TikTok. She has 1.1 million Instagram followers and 14.2 million TikTok followers.

Sheri changed her bio on both apps to “single mother” because she had problems with her ex-husband.

Yung Gravy was featured in some of the recent videos she posted on TikTok.

Fans who like Yung Gravy are wondering if he has a girlfriend after he flirted with Addison Rae’s mother online.

The “Betty” singer has been getting a lot of attention on TikTok for his viral song and funny videos, but it turns out his flirty personality is no joke.

Rapper Yung Gravy, whose real name is Matthew Raymond Hauri and who is 26 years old, is currently single, but he has said that he is interested in someone.

On August 28, 2022, Yung Gravy and Sheri Nicole wore matching lavender outfits on the VMAs red carpet.

Read More:

How Old Is Sheri Nicole? Net Worth, Age, Height, Husband, And More!