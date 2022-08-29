17.6 C
Oacoma
Monday, August 29, 2022
How Old Is Sheri Nicole? Net Worth, Age, Height, Husband, And More!

Sheri Nicole, whose real name is Sheri Nicole Easterling, is a social media star and Tiktok star from the United States Sheri Nicole’s net worth is $2 million. Sheri Nicole was born on September 4, 1979, so she will be 43 in 2022. She was born and raised in a stable family in the US state of Louisiana. She attended a high school in Louisiana, the United States for her early education. She then graduated from a private university in the state of Louisiana, United States.

Sheri Nicole Net worth

In 2022, Sheri Nicole will have a net worth of $2 million. She earns most of her money from her online work on social media sites like Instagram, TikTok, and YouTube. She has recently received new contracts and projects from many well-known brands.

Sheri Nicole likes to spend her free time reading books, making videos for TikTok, taking photos while traveling, and playing with her cats and dogs.
She has many fans who follow her on all her social media pages. Her TikTok account has more than 7 million followers, and her Instagram account has more than 1.2 million followers.

Sheri has collaborated with and endorsed a number of brands during her time on social media, but we don’t have numbers to back up her estimate. She also makes a lot of money from her podcast, Mama Knows Best. Sheri is also involved in a few businesses, but we don’t know how many.

NameSheri Nicole Easterling
Age42 Years
HusbandMonty Lopez
Height5 feet 7 inches tall
Weight59 kg
Net Worth$2 million

Sheri Nicole Family

Sheri Nicole comes from a stable family in Louisiana, which is in the United States. She is an American citizen and belongs to the Christian religion.

Mr. Nicole is the name of her father who is a businessman and Mrs. Nicole is the name of her mother who is a housewife.
Sheri Nicole has a husband and a wife. Monty Lopez is the name of her husband who is also a famous YouTuber.
Sheri loves to travel, and her Instagram posts show that. She has been to many different places, such as Panama City, Concan, Texas, and Aruba. Sheri Nicole comes from a Christian family that lives the good life. No one has ever said who Sheri’s parents were, but we know that her father was a businessman and her mother was a housewife.

Sheri Nicole Height And Weight

Sheri Nicole is a beautiful woman who is hot and has a charming personality. She is about 5 feet 7 inches tall and weighs about 59 kg. Her body is shapely and has great measurements.

Sheri Nicole TikTok

Sheri Nicole started as a well-known person on social media. She started posting interesting lip sync and dance videos on her TikTok account and then created an Instagram account where she also showed her skills.
Sheri Nicole started her career in social media through her daughter Addison’s Tik Tok account.

She can also be seen in a few videos that her daughter made. Later, she made her own Tik Tok channel. The title of the first video she put on her own Tik Tok channel was “Thank you, I made it.” Millions of people liked her first video. Sheri Nicole sang and danced to “Lil Boat” by 88GLAM in one of her Tik Tok videos, which received about 3 million likes.

Sheri Nicole relationship

Monty Lopez, who is also known on “TikTok,” is married to Sheri Nicole. Sheri has used Monty in many of her “TikTok” videos, and Monty has also starred in some of Sheri’s videos.

