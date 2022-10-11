22.6 C
Oacoma
Tuesday, October 11, 2022
Colorado Teen Chloe Campbell Has Been Found Safe After 10 Days Of Disappearance

Police said Monday that Chloe Campbell is now being medically cleared and is with her parents. Chloe Campbell has been found and is back with her family. She had gone missing after a high school football game.

The 14-year-old from Boulder, Colorado, was found at a home in Thornton, a town about 30 minutes away, according to a statement on the Boulder Police Department’s website.

Colorado Teen Chloe Campbell Has Been Found Safe After 10 Days

“Investigators still believe Chloe ran away, but they are still looking into where she went and what happened while she was away from her family.

Some details are being kept secret at this time so that the investigation can be well conducted,” police said.

Deputy Police Chief Stephen Redfearn said at a news conference Monday night that Chloe was a runaway and that it was difficult to provide more details because of her age.

After her father reported her missing on Oct. 1, Redfearn said, a search for her was conducted across the country. He said there was no missing person report because “Boulder police had no evidence that anyone had been abducted.”

If Chloe had not been found by Monday, they planned to issue a missing person report.

“There are indications that Chloe took a lot of steps to keep law enforcement and her family from contacting her,” Redfearn said. “However, there have been signs all week that she was still alive. Police are glad they were able to find her.”

He related that they found her after following up on several leads and refusing to “stay quiet” until they could speak with her directly.

“At this point, we don’t believe she was being held against her will,” he said later, adding that she had no “obvious injuries” when they found her.

Redfearn said police found Chloe because local police cooperated with the FBI and because they received new information.

She is now with her parents and being evaluated by a doctor.

When Chloe did not come home after the high school football game, her parents Jessica and David posted fliers around town.

The couple told CBS News, Colorado, that an unknown person gave them a picture of Chloe.

Her father told the station, “She looked hurt and sick.”

The parents were concerned that their daughter might have been sold or held against her will. Her mother wanted to say something to her daughter, “Chloe, we love you so much, honey. You’re not in trouble,” Jessica said. “Please come home when you can, and if you can’t, we won’t stop looking for you until we do.”

Previous articleTeen Wolf Release Date, Cast, Plot, Trailer, And More!
