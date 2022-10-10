Nicole Kidman, 55, Shows Off Her Six-pack Abs In A Crop Top

In a stunning magazine photo shoot, she just broke the internet by showing off her huge biceps.

And Nicole Kidman shows off his toned abs. See a picture of her that she posted on Instagram on Sunday.



The 55-year-old actress posed backstage at one of her husband Keith Urban’s country music shows in Nashville, Tennessee, wearing a crop top that showed off her six-pack.

Nicole Kidman wears a crop top to show off her ripped abs. She poses backstage at a country music show hosted by her husband Keith Urban in Nashville, Tennessee.

The beautiful Australian actress looked stunning in a black bra, black pants, and a black blazer.

She also wore black flats and a diamond cross necklace.

The “Eyes Wide Shut” actress wears her natural curls well and lets her natural beauty shine through with little makeup.

Last month, Nicole caused a stir in a magazine photo shoot where she posed in a miniskirt and crop top while flexing her ripped biceps and showing off her abs.

The Oscar winner and mother of four shows off her regal figure in the cover photo. Looking much younger than 55, Nicole was dubbed a “Perfect Icon” by Perfect Magazine.

During the photo shoot she showed off her fists and biceps while standing, but also her perfectly shaped legs. She wore a micro-mini diesel skirt, which could be mistaken for a belt, and a shirt with a tight collar of the same brand.

Nicole got rid of her blonde waves and instead wore a reddish-orange bob around her face. The long straight hair fell over her shoulders and back and was dark brown.

The cover photo is one of a series of avant-garde photos taken by Zhong Lin for the third issue of Perfect magazine, which focuses on pop culture’s most famous people.

Just a few months after causing a stir on the cover of Vanity Fair’s February issue in a Miu Miu miniskirt and crop top, the “The Hours” actress is now featured in a new film.

People are talking about the picture on social media, claiming that the magazine changed Nicole’s body and skin.

Some said the photo shoot was too racy for a professional woman of Nicole’s age.

Vogue Australia spoke to Baz Luhrmann. Nicole said in the June issue that she “begged” the magazine’s stylist, Katie Grande, to let her wear a pleated miniskirt. from the clothing store

Nicole told her that she had already picked out another outfit. But she insisted on putting this number so low that it was almost nothing.

I said, “No, no, I like this one! “Will you let me wear this?” Grandma had to ask her if she was serious, she said.

Nicole continued, “Katie said, “Are you ready to wear it?!” I said, “Put it on!” Please put it on!”‘

The actor is working on several projects at once. Even on the Aquaman sequel, which is coming out soon. This will give her another chance to work with Jason Momoa. The project is now ready and will hit theaters in 2023.

Nicole is currently working on an untitled romantic comedy for Netflix, which also includes the TV series Expats, described as “an in-depth look at the personal and professional lives of ex-pats in Hong Kong.”

