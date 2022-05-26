Steven Tyler Enters Rehab After 12 Years Sober, Aerosmith To Cancel Vegas Dates!!

The frontman for Aerosmith, Steven Tyler, chose to check himself into rehab following another episode of substance abuse, which led to the band canceling their first two gigs in Las Vegas. The band has not abandoned its intention to go on tour during the fall of this year. Throughout his impressive career, Tyler has struggled mightily with substance abuse.

Aerosmith To Cancel Gigs In Las Vegas

The band issued a statement on Tuesday, which read as follows: their dear brother Steven has, as most of you are aware, spent a lot of time and effort over the past few decades cultivating his sobriety. He recently fell back into his old habits and voluntarily checked himself into a treatment facility to concentrate on his health and recovery after undergoing foot surgery to get ready for the stage and the necessity of pain management.

Aerosmith had to cancel their gigs in Las Vegas in June and July due to “well-being” concerns regarding Tyler. Tuesday, the band stated that they are still planning on going on tour in September and will keep their fans updated as soon as possible. The band continued by saying they were “sorry” to have caused hardship for so many of “our most loyal fans who regularly travel incredible distances to watch our shows.”

“During this challenging time, we want you to know how much we appreciate your patience and commitment to Steven.” Those customers who purchased their tickets through Ticketmaster will have their money refunded without any additional action required.

A long history of drug and alcohol misuse may be seen in Tyler’s past. Aerosmith saw a resurgence in popularity following the albums Permanent Vacation and Pump in 1987 and 1989, respectively. In 1988, Steven Tyler revealed that the band’s management “conducted an intervention” on him.

“If only they could get the lead singer to give up drinking, then all of their problems would vanish into thin air. Consequently, I checked myself into a rehabilitation center. Do you have any idea how long it took me to get over the fact that they committed me to that facility while on vacation? My sobriety is largely due to that period, and I owe them gratitude for it.”

After being sober for three years, Tyler decided to participate in a program at Sierra Tucson, where he was forced to address his history of intimate partner abuse against women. The event served as motivation for writing the song “Janie’s Got a Gun” and the establishment of the Janie’s Fund, which assists mistreated women.

“It occurred to me that a Janie’s Fund may be an interesting concept, so he decided to work on establishing one of them. The phrase “Janie’s Got a Gun” has been replaced by “Janie’s Got a Fund and a Janie’s House,” which means that Janie is no longer required to carry a firearm.”

At the beginning of April 2019, Aerosmith kicked off their Deuces Are Wild residency at the Park Theater in Las Vegas. They performed the show at several other MGM properties throughout the country before coming back to Las Vegas in September 2019. On June 17, a whole new event would start taking place at Dolby Live at Park MGM.

The bar is located in Boston. After undergoing foot surgery at the beginning of this year, the rocker, who is 74 years old, has relapsed on opioids, as reported by the Daily Mail. Tyler has been transparent about his struggle with addiction to various substances in the past. Also, in 2009, he checked himself into a treatment facility.

After meeting ladies in a rehabilitation center who were there at least in part due to abuse, Aerosmith vocalist Joe Perry disclosed in an interview with CNN in 2017 that he started Janie’s House, a home for abused and neglected girls situated in Atlanta. Janie’s House is located in Georgia.

