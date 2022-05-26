The Real Reason Rob Kardashian Missed Kourtney And Travis Barker’s Wedding!!

Rob Kardashian places a significant value on maintaining his privacy even now. According to Page Six’s sources, the former reality star picked Italy over the United States for his sister’s wedding to Travis Barker, which took place on Sunday. Kourtney, who is 43 years old, was encircled by family members, including her mother, Kris Jenner, and her sisters, Kim Kardashian, Khloé Kardashian, and Kendall Jenner, and Kylie Jenner.

Why Rob Kardashian Missed Kourtney And Travis’ Wedding?

Rob, 35, isn’t a major fan of public events or traveling. Still, according to a second insider who shared this information, he is looking forward to celebrating with the newlyweds when they return to California after their honeymoon in Hawaii. Rob isn’t a huge fan of public events or traveling. The pair is presently taking a vacation in Portofino, Italy, where it was reported that they were seen jumping from a super-yacht on Monday.

In anticipation of her upcoming marriage, the star of “Kardashians” has already modified her Instagram handle to read “Kourtney Kardashian Barker.” On the other hand, Kourtney’s ex-boyfriend Scott Disick has frequented a strip club in New York City while on vacation with Kourtney’s family. Kourtney’s family is currently in New York.

According to the allegations, Disick was joined at Sapphire by a roughly equal number of male and female friends on Monday morning at a reasonably early hour. Before finally departing, he waited for an additional hour and conversed with a solitary woman.

The previous evening, the founder of Talentless, 38 years old, provided a preview of his stay at the Casa Cipriani in New York City. He took a selfie of his room service setup and posted it on his Instagram Story, along with the message, “Little movie night. It is unclear whether he had any company with whom he could have shared the food.

Kourtney and Disick’s three children, Mason, 12 years old, Penelope, nine years old, and Reign, seven years old, were all present in Italy for their mother’s special day. Because he has been keeping a low profile for many years, it did not surprise us when we learned that Rob Kardashian would not be attending his sister Kourtney’s lavish Italian wedding to Travis Barker.

On the other hand, it would appear that we now have a better understanding of why he decided to stay at home rather than travel with his family. According to a source close to the Kardashians, Rob decided to stay away from Kourtney and Travis’s wedding since it turned into a media spectacle. It is also difficult to disagree with what he has shown us up to this point.)

“Rob is a very private person,” the insider shared their insight. The fact that the wedding would be aired worldwide was not lost on him. Even so, the newlyweds will be able to celebrate his success alongside him. According to a source who spoke on anonymity, Travis Barker’s father, Randy, and Kourtney Kardashian’s grandmother, MJ, could not join the couple on their trip to Italy.

The source spoke on the condition that they not be identified. A source close to the situation revealed that “Kourtney’s grandma is extremely important to her, as is Travis’ dad, Randy Barker.” They could not attend, but they were witnesses during the licensing ceremony held in Los Angeles.

Rob seems more comfortable working behind the camera, even though he does share photographs of his daughter, Dream, on Instagram from time to time. On the other hand, it would appear that he will not be participating in the upcoming show The Kardashians, produced by Hulu and starring the Kardashian family.

Read More: