Thursday, October 20, 2022
Who Was Laura Ackerson? How Was Her Body Found?

Rachel Olivia
Rachel Olivia

Laura Ackerson was a single mother in North Carolina. Her ex-boyfriend Grant Hayes and his then-wife Amanda killed her. Police followed a trail of clues to a creek where they found her body. They also found evidence that both Hayes and his wife were involved in the murder.

How Was Her Body Found?

After Ackerson’s disappearance, police found evidence that Grant had purchased bleach, a saw, trash bags, cooler bags, acid and other items at several stores.

A witness also testified that he saw the person near the creek where her body was found. Evidence was also found at Hayes’ apartment in Raleigh. Body parts of Laura Ackerson were found near Shinner Lake.

Laura Ackerson

Laura Ackerson, who was 27 at the time, had been missing since July 13, 2011. She had told a co-worker that she was going to pick up her boys from her ex-husband Grant Hayes.

On July 20, 2011, Ackerson’s car was found at an apartment complex in northwest Raleigh, about a quarter mile from Hayes’ apartment, where Laura was reportedly killed. On July 24, 2011, something horrific was found near Richmond, Texas.

A headless body and other body parts were found in the water near Skinner Lake. It was later determined that the body parts belonged to Laura Ackerson.

According to police, the arms and legs were severed from the body, and the head was separated from the torso, which was found in two pieces. For weeks, different body parts were repeatedly retrieved from the water. Soon after, Grant and Amanda Hayes were arrested and their apartment, which smelled of bleach, was searched.

Authorities later stated that the evidence they found in the case showed that Ackerson had been killed and dismembered in North Carolina.

Her body parts were taken in ice chests 1,200 miles to Texas, where they were dumped in a creek. Police said the Hayeses cut up Ackerson’s body with a chainsaw and then tried to dissolve it with hydrochloric acid in Richmond.

After the attempt to dissolve the body parts in acid failed, “they took a boat to Oyster Creek and threw Laura’s body parts into the water, hoping alligators would eat her remains.”

During the 2013 murder trial of Grant Hayes, prosecutors alleged that Ackerson’s death was caused by a dispute over who would get custody of the children. Hayes was found guilty of first-degree murder and received a life sentence for the murder of his ex.

Before he was sentenced to life in prison without parole, Superior Court Judge Donald Stephen said,

Amanda Hayes was tried separately in 2014. She said she had nothing to do with Ackerson’s murder and only helped get rid of his body.

She allegedly was forced to help her husband because she was worried about their children. She was convicted twice. The first time she received 13 to 16 years in prison, the second time 20 years.

Laura Ackerson was murdered, and her ex-boyfriend and his wife were the ones who did it. Laura Ackerson’s birthday was April 30, and she had a party every year until 2011.

In 1984, she was born. In 2011, Laura Ackerson died at the age of 27. Since she was born in Hastings, Michigan, she is a citizen of the United States. Laura Jean Ackerson is her full name.

Laura Ackerson learned about the real estate business at Kirkwood and JY Monk Real Estate School. Ackerson was 5 feet, 10 inches tall.

In Hastings, Michigan, Laura Ackerson grew up loving her parents. Brenda Ackerson is her mother, and Rodger Ackerson is her father. Laura Ackerson’s children currently live with Laura’s parents.

At the time of her death, she was living with her children in Kinston, North Carolina, running a business as a graphic designer.

Rachel Olivia is a journalist and a television host who covers a wide range of entertainment topics including, TV shows and movies. She is a graduate with a Bachelor's degree in American Studies.

