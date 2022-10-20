Daniel Moshi Cause Of Death-  How did Daniel Moshi Die?

The father of Daniel Moshi says his family is “devastated” by his sudden death. The Illinois teen died while practicing for a show choir performance at a school near Chicago.

Seventeen-year-old Daniel Moshi died Friday night after suddenly losing consciousness at Naperville North High School

How Did Daniel Moshi Die?

ABC station source reports that the teen’s mother, Karolin Moshi, was informed that her son “just passed out” while practicing a solo. “He passed out,” she said, “and that’s all we know.”

Naperville Fire Department officials told the Herald that bystanders resuscitated Moshi after he fell and before emergency personnel arrived. He was then taken to Edwards Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead that same evening.

The DuPage County Coroner’s Office told Source it is investigating Moshi’s death. The coroner’s office said an autopsy was performed Saturday, but the cause of death has not yet been released.

According to a source, Moshi’s mother said the coroner’s office told her that nothing appeared to be wrong with her son.

Daniel’s father, Loden Moshi, told the media that the teen’s death left the family “devastated” and “shocked.”

“He went to Jesus. I’m aware of that,” said Karolin, his mother. “He’s singing. He loved to praise God.”

Daniel Moshi, a senior at West Leyden High School in Franklin Park, was one of 48 Illinois students who participated in the 2022 All-State Honors Show Choir. Illinois American Choral Directors Association President Laura Coster said as much in a post on Facebook that was picked up by the Herald.

According to Source, Coster said the association is “saddened by the loss of this wonderful person who loved to sing.” “Our condolences go out to his family, his students, the school board and the students in Leyden County,” it said.

A Facebook post from St. Andrew’s Assyrian Church in Glenview said Moshi was also the alto lead singer there.

“It is hard and a test of faith for a group of believers to lose a faithful member,” St. Andrew’s wrote in its post. “It is hard to understand how faithful parents can lose a good child. It is beyond our limited understanding.”

According To The Source reports that Daniel’s family describes him as an “honest,” “pure” and “lovely” young man who wanted to work on Broadway.

Daniel’s younger sister, Danya Moshi, told the news source, “He was amazing.” “If you have brothers or sisters, you should have fun with them. Because when one of them leaves, you feel like you’re alone.”

On October 19, 2022, hundreds of people, including Daniel Moshi’s family, friends and community members, gathered to say goodbye to the 17-year-old.

