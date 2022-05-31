Josh Flagg Cuddles Younger Boyfriend Andrew Beyer After Bobby Boyd’s Breakup!!

Josh Flagg, a major star in Los Angeles, posted his first unique photo with boyfriend Andrew Beyer about three months after proclaiming his divorce from Bobby Boyd. Josh posted a photo on his Instagram about himself and the man’s real estate agent, with their fingers entwined and a gorgeous coastline in the backdrop.

Andrew Beyer After Bobby Boyd’s Breakup

“Million Dollars Listing Los Angeles” celebrity after his divorce from husband Bobby Boyd, Josh Flagg cuddled as much as his new boyfriend Andrew Beyer. Flagg, 36, shared an image on Instagram Saturday of himself and Beyer, 23, hugging because the sun set at the back of them on a beach in Malibu, Calif.

“I love you; he captioned the PDA-packed snap.” At the end of April, one month after announcing he was dating someone new, this Bravolebrity went Instagram-official with his younger man, who is also a real estate agent.

The pair have been regarded collectively on social media earlier than that, in a more diffused way. The following month, they each posed in a set image involved in buddies at the Beverly Hills Hotel. Sources informed at the time that the celebrities were dwelling at the Beverly Hills Hotel because the couple had quietly separated months prior.

Josh, 36, revealed to E! News that he began dating someone just weeks after divorcing his five-year husband. While he did not call Andrew at the time, he shared that the two first crossed paths professionally 5 years ago. Nothing, however, got romantic once his marriage ended.

“It got here multiple weeks after Bobby and I cut it up,” he informed E! News in March. We went out on a date, and things progressed from there. We observed that we genuinely were given along properly and preferred every other thing a lot.

As Josh stated in his essay, this was no longer a hasty or spontaneous decision. It’s no longer about a lack of affection; it’s about the two of us establishing certain guidelines and weighing a variety of possibilities for ourselves, he continued. “Bobby means a lot to me, and I have nothing but love for him. He said that he admires Bobby, and he has nothing but love & regard for him, he went on to remark. To symbolize that, I need to know how we get autonomous from each country.”

Flagg later showed the story, writing on Instagram, this turned into no longer a rash or impulsive decision. Before reaching this conclusion, it had been quite considerate. It turned into no longer a scarcity of affection, but instead, the two people developed specific guidelines and looked at very different things for themselves.

Boyd wrote on Instagram that he will be grateful for his marriage to Flagg for the rest of his life, adding, that it may also come as a shock to many of you, Josh, but have spent a couple of months working this out together. In September 2017, the couple married after 365 days of dating.

