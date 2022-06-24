0 SHARES Share Tweet

Emma Chamberlain is a renowned YouTube creator who is well known for her relatable content. Recently, the Internet star was invited for a guest appearance on the podcast ‘Call Her Daddy’ in which Emma shared a lot about her relationships, channel, and much more.

Emma Chamberlain: Is She Dating Anyone?

Emma, who always tried to keep her romantic life private, now appeared publicly by revealing her past relationships.

As Emma knows that very personal details in life get changed over time, till these years, she kept her personal life well wrapped from the public. She is not a character to showcase every single personal aspect of her relationships with her family and friends. She once said that she is on a track to keep things light with no decorations added.

Emma did not even know that she would have a public relationship ever. She always does right that her heart says. She views breakups as something which is dreadful. Emma said, “I am not a person who loves to see people getting hurt in relationships, and I don’t even like to see other people’s relationships. I think it is very boring and is not a good deal at all.”

The history of her relationships says that her relationships are off-limits. Emma Chamberlain holding a notable fan circle, has always been caught under rumors about the relationships she was in. Emma’s fans were constantly watching her and were wondering if she had any serious relationship. Over the years, all the hotties with which she was in a relationship are now finally revealed by the star.

Emma said, “When I was at my 16, I was mentally okay to be in a real love connection. I need a deep bond relation, and that’s it”.

Emma Chamberlain’s relationship with the fellow internet personality Ethan Dolan was known by her fans and all. Even though the lovely pair did not confirm their relationship, they made various YouTube videos together, and late in 2018, it was all stopped suddenly, showing a track of clear breakup.

She was then heartily linked to Tucker Pillsbury and Aaron Hull for a short time.

Emma Chamberlain’s Boyfriend And Love Life History

Ethan Dolan

All the sparking rumors with Ethan started in 2018 when they collaborated few YouTube videos together. Later they were caught hanging out together. When a paparazzi asked about the relationship between Emma and Dolan, she replied, “I don’t think this is the right question to ask as I hadn’t tackled anything related till now. Then why do I need to answer such a question now?”

The rumors all ended up once confirming they were just friends and nothing more.

Aaron Hull

Right after Emma appeared in TikTok videos, rumors dipped her into a relationship with Aaron. This was all happed when Emma shared a video titled “Knowing how to skateboard to impress a guy,” and the audience assumed Emma Chamberlain was indirectly referring to Aaron. But when Hull concluded that Emma was his best girlfriend, the rumors all started to fade away.

Tucker Pillsbury

The very new relationship between Emma and Aaron started to spread its wings in August 2020. At this time, Emma truly confirmed her relationship with Tucker. The pair were spotted hanging out together and went public with their romance.

So far, the relationship seems to be going smooth between them, and the walk together at the Vanity Fair Oscars party red carpet in march 2022 proves the same.

