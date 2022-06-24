Chelsea Handler Sues Lingerie Company For $1.5 Million

0 SHARES Share Tweet

Chelsea Handler has reputedly filed a lawsuit against a lingerie company after it cheated her by terminating the agreement out of the blue. The American comedian charged a complaint against the Thirdlove lingerie company on Thursday at the Superior Court of California.

Chelsea Handler Sues Lingerie Company

The complaint is backed by the breach of contract that happened from the side of the company she was collaborating with. The two parties were aligned in the agreement stating that Handler will promote their brand at the cost of $1,060,000 plus other expenses.

Based on the one-year agreement she signed with Thirdlove, the actor allegedly states that the opposite party unilaterally called off the contract by themselves. They declared the cancellation after she flew from Whistler, Canada to Los Angeles.

The television host already paid for her flight with her money to attend the shoot on Jan 27. Upon her arrival, the company informed her at the most unexpected time, the night before the event, that her shoot had been abandoned along with her one-year agreement, stated the actor in the complaint.

Despite launching a custom program, and attending multiple meetings with the executives, Chelsea was removed from the agreement without any prior notice.

The 47-year-old was informed that the Board of Directors of the company were not willing to conduct such a program and therefore they came in the middle of the contract and broke it.

Handler allegedly explained that the second has left no means with her to contact them and they still owe her a big sum which both parties mentioned in the former signed mutual agreement.

The lingerie company has reportedly paid the vendors of the campaign shoot that was dropped.

In the complaint filed, Handler asks Thirdlove to pay back the agreed money plus the amount she had to spend from her pocket. According to the actor, she has spent nearly $1.5 million to meet the damages.

The sources revealed that Handler wants to be compensated with an equal amount that she lost after the cancellation of other deals with ALO and Athleta following the dispute between the actress and the lingerie brand.

The Chelsea Does actor is currently working to sue the company, Thirdlove, for the breach of contract they caused.

According to the latest information availed by the sources, Handler is also requesting attorney fees apart from the contact amount, her loss, and expenses.

The brand primarily approached the American comedian to do their campaigns by being attracted to her body positivity and other unique structural features.

From the recently shared pictures of the comedian, it is evident that she has undergone a physical transformation that will aid her in taking part in the campaign which was wrongfully red-lined.

