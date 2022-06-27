0 SHARES Share Tweet

The English actress and media personality attended the first day of Wimbledon with her 16-year-old look-alike daughter, Lexi.

The radio host was spotted wearing white summer shorts, a bag of tennis balls, and a fluorescent green-colored headset.

Amanda Holden paired a buttoned white thigh-length skirt with a white buttoned shirt and on top of that, she added another white loose shirt that has been left open.

The co-host of Jamie Theakstone put her toned leg on full display and paired her white attire with similar white pointed shoes and the whole chic look was paired with sunglasses.

The emerging model is no less than her mum in fashion. She has been snapped along with Amanda wearing a light green colored oversized corset, with a short white T-shirt inside accessorized with a pair of white shoes and a white cute bag and sunglasses of course.

The young fashionista wore her blonder hair up in a tight bun, whereas her 51-year-old mum let her hair fly in the air.

On their way to the All England Lawn Tennis, the stylish duo shared a sneak peek of their day on their respective social media accounts.

It is evident and has been reported recently that Lexi has to pursue her education over a career for the time being according to the will of Brian Got Talent’s judge mother.

Amanda Holden Yet in March, the teenager had commenced her model career by signing with Storm Modelling Agency.

reacted by saying that they were, however, waiting for Lexi to be 16 to confirm any contract as modeling alone is the field of interest for her elder daughter and thus she stated that as a supporting mother, she will root for her girl.

The media personality also shared the nature of the budding model as she is comparatively quiet yet determined and smart and thus it would be better for her if she completed her studios before committing to anything else.

The model mom also explained that there has been no external pressure on her 16-year-old kid and completing the studies in actuality is the daughter’s own wish and nothing else.

She added that if Lexi wishes to quit her education right away and pursue a modeling career now, then she would still support the decision made.

Amanda once again revealed her playful version this time by showing it at Wimbledon along with her co-host Ashley Roberts.

The hosting duo shared a cute picture of them wearing the player suits, wherein Amanda paired it with a black sports bra and Ashley paired the tennis attire with a green sports bra.

Both ladies posted a snap holding up their skirts a little bit from their thighs and grabbing onto each tennis racket.