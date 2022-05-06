Vicky White, the deputy director of prisons, had a “special relationship” with inmate Casey Cole White, who officials suspect she assisted in his escape from detention in Lauderdale County, Alabama, on Tuesday, according to authorities.

Alabama Jailer Who Disappeared With Inmate After Selling Home

Vicky and a man accused of capital murder, Casey White, were still on the run as of 9:41 a.m. on Friday after escaping from a jail in downtown Florence. State police describe her as having brown eyes and blonde or strawberry blonde hair, with brown eyes and strawberry blonde hair. According to the United States Marshals Service, an unrelated pair of men has been missing since April 29. They were last seen driving a gold/copper 2007 Ford Edge with Alabama license plates in Rogersville, Alabama.

She was announcing her retirement. She was slated to work her final day on Friday before retiring. On the other hand, Singleton stated that there were no court appearances or medical appointments scheduled at the time of writing. Afterward, deputies recovered her patrol car, abandoned in a neighboring parking lot.

Sold her house for $95,000

Vicky White’s Lexington, Alabama, home was sold for $95,550 less than its market value in the weeks leading up to her disappearance, according to local television station WAAY 31. Sheriff Rick Singleton believes that the sale of Vicky White’s home may have provided her with the funds she required after she fled with Casey White.

Following a three-year marriage, according to court records, she filed for divorce from a man in 1991. In his residence, he was discovered deceased a few months ago. It’s difficult for me to see Vicky running away with that man “Frances White, her ex-mother-in-law, spoke with The Associated Press about the situation.

Although she was described as caring and giving by those who knew her, she was also described as being a touch secretive. Victoria’s mother described her as unable to express herself and keep all she was thinking and feeling to herself. Vicky White’s ex-mother-in-law husband claimed that she did not have children. The enormous property she recently sold was first purchased so that she could be close to her parents.

She was in a “special relationship” with Casey White

The Lauderdale County jail’s prisoners recently provided information about their interactions with law enforcement during a weekend gathering. According to a statement made early Tuesday morning by the sheriff’s office, a link has been established between the two entities involved.

Following his appearance in court in Lauderdale County, where he has been detained since February 25, the sheriff said he was due to be moved to an Alabama prison later this month after attending court hearings there.

Her family and coworkers are shocked

Davis stated, “She didn’t tell us anything in an interview with a local television station.” Sheriff Singleton described the jail staff’s state of mind as “devastated.” He claimed that the jail director compared the atmosphere following the escape to a “funeral wake” at the facility.

“This is not the Vicky White that we are used to,” one of the team’s members observed on Monday. The announcement stunned Chris Connolly, the Lauderdale County District Attorney, who expressed his surprise at the development.

When Vicky White last spoke with him on Thursday, he was in the process of being transferred to a hospital for treatment of a fractured ankle. He stated that there was nothing unusual about the situation at the time.

The United States Marshals Service is offering a $5,000 reward for information leading to the capture of Vicky White. Earlier this week, she was charged with the criminal offense of assisting or inciting the escape, and an arrest warrant was issued for her. In Alabama, a maximum of ten years in prison is imposed for the offense.

