Post Malone’s dating history is detailed below, from Ashlen Diaz to MLMA. According to reports in the media, Post’s girlfriend is a private individual who has never made headlines due to their relationship. In 2021, there were rumors that the artist was dating the Korean rapper MLMA, but the two did not publicly confirm their relationship until later that year. What is the identity of Posty’s ex-girlfriend?

Post Malone Is Going To Be A Dad

According to the allegations, the rapper’s Instagram and TikTok accounts have been littered with intimate photographs of himself, and the photos have done little to refute the claims. As of this writing, her TikTok handle is @melovemealot555, and she has more than 1.3 million followers, according to her official profile.

Her pink jacket had been custom-made with the word “Post” in wavy green writing on the front, and she shared a picture of them on social media as if they were a pair from an anime series.

Previously, she had stated on her Instagram that she had done the makeup on the “cutest face” in a series of photographs taken at the studio, but she then changed her story to reveal her true identity. When it comes to his cosmetics, newcomer Posty looks to have had some assistance from MLMA, as indicated by his precise eyeliner. In addition, the couple is wearing similar rings that reflect the date and the hour of the day.

The rapper, hip-hop artist, and soon-to-be father, Kanye West, has committed to “take care of my body and my family and friends” to prepare for his new role as a father. ” Aside from having just released his fourth studio album, Twelve Carat Toothache, which is set to be published next month, singer-songwriter Chris Cornell has a lot to be pleased with.

The New York native has been broadening his horizons over the past several years, and he plans to add the term “sommelier” to his resume in 2020, just in time for the birth of his first kid. Once Maison No. 9 was launched that summer, the presale traffic on Malone’s website led it to crash in June of the following year. Complex says that 50,000 bottles have already been sold in just two days.

He was able to replace his stock, and he intimated last month that rosé season would be coming soon. Following their cooperation, Crocs will release its fifth shoe, the Duet Max Clog, in December of 2020, which will be his first shoe with the company.

Before beginning his relationship with his current spouse, the “One Right Now” singer was in a three-year romance with Ashlen Diaz. The Weekly published the initial article in November 2018 stating that Malone and Diaz had ended their relationship. Post treats himself like the world’s most famous rock star, even though he is deeply in love with his fiancée Ashlen.

While appearing on The Breakfast Club in 2016, the singer admitted that “it’s difficult to balance between dedicating my life to music and devoting time to my daughter Ashlen.” You want to get into the studio as soon as possible, you want to create as much wonderful music as possible, and you’re frequently really busy.

Read More: