Amber Heard is in a state of mourning due to the death of her mother, whom she admired and cherished. After posting a heartbreaking message on social media about her mother’s passing, the Aqua man star, 34, conveyed the tragic news that her mother, Paige, had died away recently. In response to a series of old photographs of herself and her mother, Heard said on Twitter that she was “heartbroken and shattered beyond comprehension.”

Text Messages Between Johnny Depp And His Mother Were Heard

In her piece, she wrote, “She left us far too soon, grasping to the memory of her beautiful, loving character.” “She will be sorely missed to the core of our beings,” says the group.

Heard expressed gratitude to everyone for their “kindness, support, and generosity,” which she described as “utterly soul-saving,” and expressed appreciation for being her mother’s daughter, saying she felt “truly privileged.”

Because of her “unflinching, open heart,” she was hailed by the actress as “the most gorgeous woman I had ever experienced.” Having benefited from the light she shone on everyone for nearly 34 years, it’s difficult to express how fortunate it feels to have been born into such a loving family as hers.

“This has been an exceptionally trying era, but it has reminded me of the one thing that endures for all of us: love,” she concluded. In March 2019, after coming out to her parents about her sexual orientation as bisexual, she said they had now embraced her for who she truly is, despite first being dismissive. According to her reasoning, their processing system is being forced into a binary state, which can only be either negative or positive.

Even though it has been five years since Heard stated that she “refused to recognize” that family discord was a problem and “didn’t express any negativity,” her parents’ attitudes have changed positively.

After five years, my parents drove out to Dallas to see me receive a recognition award, and it was noticed them sitting in the front row when she was receiving this ‘gay recognition award.If you go back five years, you’ll see that people’s perspectives and hearts can change dramatically.

In a slander lawsuit, Johnny sues his ex-wife for $50 million, and Amber is counter suing him for $100 million. On top of that, text messages sent by Heard’s parents to Depp on May 27, 2016, just hours after the actress filed for a restraining order, were discovered and thrown back into the spotlight.

The identity of Amber Heard’s mother was never revealed

According to Amber’s mother, Patricia Paige, restraining orders were not given “willingly or gleefully” by Amber’s mother in those communications to Johnny Depp, according to Amber’s mother. According to The Blast, Depp’s attorneys determined that it was necessary to file legal filings.

Even though Heard’s mother addressed him as “son” and professed her affection for him, Depp cast doubt on Amber’s abuse claims. Depp had ordered that the couple be removed from their opulent apartment after an altercation, prompting Heard to file for a restraining order against him.

Patricia Paige (née Parsons), the mother of Amber Heard, was born on October 1, 1956, in Los Angeles, California. Amber and her younger sister Whitney were raised in a suburban Austin home by mum and her husband, David Clinton Heard.

Read More: