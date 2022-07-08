0 SHARES Share Tweet

The veganism-promoting vegan teacher, Kadie Karen Diekmeyer, was gushed to be dead on World Earth Day, 22 April, but turned out to be alive, and is currently 57 years old.

In the near past, she has been creating storms on social media with the doubtful news of her death which has brought an unimaginable amount of agitation in the minds of her followers. They were uncertain and were constantly raising their queries about finding the animal lover.

Vegan Teacher Still Alive Or Dead? What Happened To That Teacher!!

The influencer rose to fame with her firm stand on not consuming any animal meat and was dished to have taken under custody by law enforcement. The rumor was dissolved by the teacher herself by releasing a song that explained her side of the story in which she wrote the lines that fitted her situation better than anything else.

She wrote the song as a message to her true fans asking them not to believe the rumors about her being arrested. She cleared the air by solidly stating that she has no idea about what nonsense pieces of news are spreading about her.

The world overheard another gossip about the same vegan teacher about the lady being pregnant and very awfully, the news again turned to be another false accusation about her and then now the biggest ever goss about a living person, that she is dead.

It is ironic that the death rumor of the vegan teacher broke on Earth day, considering the fact that she is a devotee of anything that supports the environment and nature and staunch against anything that destroys the same.

It was on 21st April that the followers experienced the jerk from the shocking news of their respectful vegan teacher, who was active on social media platforms like YouTube, Instagram, and TikTok, with the same identity as “That Vegan Teacher Kadie”, to be dead. The fanatics went on a wild-goose chase that day but found no reliable piece of information that could blow off their distress.

To simmer down the fans, the reality is unleashed about Kadie being still alive and she is continuing to promote her veganism through both Instagram and TikTok. It was TikTok itself that paved the way for Kadie to express her ideology and to debate against the vegan opposers.

Despite being a nurse, and an English instructor, she is finding time to follow her passion as a vegan promoter and creates similar content on all her social media handles.

On April 22, Kadie herself shared a clip of vegan products from a supermarket she went to on that day. Not only that but the vegan teacher was also seen to have replied to a supportive fan who encouraged her efforts in promoting a healthy lifestyle.

