18.6 C
Oacoma
Friday, July 8, 2022
HomeEntertainmentnewsJamie Bell And Kate Mara Were Spotted House-Hunting In North London!!
Entertainmentnews

Jamie Bell And Kate Mara Were Spotted House-Hunting In North London!!

By: Nancy Erin

Date:

spot_img

Billy Elliot actor Jamie Bell, age 36, and his wife, Hollywood actress Kate Mara, age 39, were seen looking for a home in the North London neighborhood.

The couple, who were wearing casual clothes and had a daughter who was 3 years old, met a woman who showed them around a house in a gated mews.

The Average Price Of A Terrace House In The Area Is Almost £4 Million

The woman also showed them some of the area’s amenities. The average price of a terrace house in the area is almost £4 million.

They just put their LA home on the market for £2.6 million.

In 2018, they paid just over £2 million for the house, which has a big painting of Jamie on the wall.

Jamie Bell And Kate Mara Were Spotted House-Hunting In North London

Kate, who is on the TV show “House of Cards,” and Jamie, who is also an actor, want $3.2 million for their private retreat in the hills of Los Feliz.

The traditional-style house was built around 1936 and was designed by the famous Pasadena architect Garrett Van Pelt. It has four bedrooms and three bathrooms and is just under 3,000 square feet.

The listing says that the house is private because it is surrounded by a thick hedge wall that makes it hard for people to see.

Mara and Bell have made a few, mostly cosmetic, changes to the house since they bought it.

Jamie Bell, who played Billy Elliot, and his wife, the Hollywood actress Kate Mara, have been seen looking for a home in north London.

The woman also showed them some of the area’s amenities. The average price of a terrace house in the area is almost £4 million.

Kate and Jamie got married in 2017, and in May 2019 they had a daughter.

The actress told the world on Instagram that her daughter had been born by posting a picture of the baby’s tiny feet.

She wrote, “We had a baby a couple of weeks ago…,” a few weeks after the baby was born.

After almost four years of living in their Los Angeles home, these married actors are giving their last curtain call. Kate Mara (“House of Cards,” “A Teacher,” “The Martian”) and Jamie Bell (“Rocketman,” “Fantastic Four,” “The Adventures of Tintin”) are asking $3.2 million for this private retreat in the hills of Los Feliz, which they bought in late summer 2018 for about $2.6 million.

Read More:

Latest stories

Must Read

Nick Cannon Tells Elon Musk, “I’m Right There With You” After The Billionaire Confirms That He Is Having Twins

news Tyler James - 0
Nick Cannon tweeted his support for Elon Musk after the founder of SpaceX said he is now the father of 10 children. Elon Musk confirmed...
Read more

Is The Vegan Teacher Still Alive Or Dead? What Happened To That Teacher!!

news Nancy Erin - 0
The veganism-promoting vegan teacher, Kadie Karen Diekmeyer, was gushed to be dead on World Earth Day, 22 April, but turned out to be alive,...
Read more
Nancy Erin
Nancy Erin
Nancy Erin has worked as an entertainment journalist, editor, and film nerd. She has achieved a Bachelor’s and Masters in broadcast journalism. She focuses on modern entertainment stories that cover a wide range of backgrounds. With her successful working career, she has achieved numerous broadcast awards.  
Previous articleIs The Vegan Teacher Still Alive Or Dead? What Happened To That Teacher!!
Next articleNick Cannon Tells Elon Musk, “I’m Right There With You” After The Billionaire Confirms That He Is Having Twins

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

About Us

Chamberlain Oacoma Sun began its journey in 2007 with the aim to provide unbiased news to millions of people across the nation. Our crew of experienced journalists, writers, and editors is dedicated to delivering all types of news, including entertainment, sports, science, technology, economy, and world news.

Address

Chamberlainsun
Town of Bristol
Lincoln County, Maine
04541
United States
Phone: ‎+12133799820
Contact Us : [email protected]

Popular

Nick Cannon Tells Elon Musk, “I’m Right There With You” After The Billionaire Confirms That He Is Having Twins

news 0
Nick Cannon tweeted his support for Elon Musk after...

Is The Vegan Teacher Still Alive Or Dead? What Happened To That Teacher!!

news 0
The veganism-promoting vegan teacher, Kadie Karen Diekmeyer, was gushed...

Kandi Burruss Net Worth 2022! How Rich RHOA Star Is?

Celebrity 0
Actress, entrepreneur, and singer Kandi Burruss is one of...




DMCA.com Protection Status

Copyright © 2022 | CHAMBERLAIN SUN