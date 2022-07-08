Jamie Bell And Kate Mara Were Spotted House-Hunting In North London!!

0 SHARES Share Tweet

Billy Elliot actor Jamie Bell, age 36, and his wife, Hollywood actress Kate Mara, age 39, were seen looking for a home in the North London neighborhood.

The couple, who were wearing casual clothes and had a daughter who was 3 years old, met a woman who showed them around a house in a gated mews.

The Average Price Of A Terrace House In The Area Is Almost £4 Million

The woman also showed them some of the area’s amenities. The average price of a terrace house in the area is almost £4 million.

They just put their LA home on the market for £2.6 million.

In 2018, they paid just over £2 million for the house, which has a big painting of Jamie on the wall.

Kate, who is on the TV show “House of Cards,” and Jamie, who is also an actor, want $3.2 million for their private retreat in the hills of Los Feliz.

The traditional-style house was built around 1936 and was designed by the famous Pasadena architect Garrett Van Pelt. It has four bedrooms and three bathrooms and is just under 3,000 square feet.

The listing says that the house is private because it is surrounded by a thick hedge wall that makes it hard for people to see.

Mara and Bell have made a few, mostly cosmetic, changes to the house since they bought it.

Kate and Jamie got married in 2017, and in May 2019 they had a daughter.

The actress told the world on Instagram that her daughter had been born by posting a picture of the baby’s tiny feet.

She wrote, “We had a baby a couple of weeks ago…,” a few weeks after the baby was born.

After almost four years of living in their Los Angeles home, these married actors are giving their last curtain call. Kate Mara (“House of Cards,” “A Teacher,” “The Martian”) and Jamie Bell (“Rocketman,” “Fantastic Four,” “The Adventures of Tintin”) are asking $3.2 million for this private retreat in the hills of Los Feliz, which they bought in late summer 2018 for about $2.6 million.

