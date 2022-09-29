US Rapper Coolio Passes Away At 59 Fans pay Tribute

Rapper Coolio died Wednesday at the age of 59. His longtime manager said he was with a friend when he died.

Coolio, who won a Grammy Award in 1995 for his song “Gangsta’s Paradise,” has died, his manager told The Media He was 59 years old. The rapper’s death has not been talked about in public.

Coolio, whose real name was Artis Leon Ivey Jr, died Wednesday in Los Angeles, according to his longtime manager Jarez Posey.

Coolio Passes Away At 59 Fans pay Tribute

Posey said the musician went to the bathroom at a friend’s house, which was first reported by The Source. The friend called his name when he did not come out, but he did not answer. Then they saw Coolio lying on the floor.

According to the news source, the friend called for help, and when help arrived, Coolio was pronounced dead.

Coolio was born in 1963 in Monessen, Pennsylvania. He later moved to Compton, California, and attended Compton Community College before becoming a rapper.

In 1995, Coolio and singer L.V. released the hit single “Gangsta’s Paradise.” The song spent three weeks at number one on the Billboard Hot 100 and won the award for Best Rap Solo Performance at the 1996 Grammys.

In an interview with The Irish Examiner in July, the rapper talked about how popular the song was. He said at the time, “When you make music, you don’t think about what it’s going to do and what it’s not going to do.” “That’s what makes “Gangsta’s Paradise” so great, and I’m proud of it.

It was only posted on the hip-hop platform Tommy Boy on YouTube four years ago. It took four years to get a billion views.”

He added, “I reached a billion the same week 50 Cent’s song “In Da Club” reached a billion. “It took ‘In Da Club’ 17 years to get to a billion views. It took me four.”

In 2008, he was featured on the Oxygen reality show Coolio’s Rules. He has also recorded eight studio albums. He also wrote the opening song for the Nickelodeon show Kenan & Kel, titled “Aw, Here It Goes!”

He has also appeared in other television shows, such as Celebrity Big Brother in 2009 and Ultimate Big Brother in 2010, and has published a web series titled Cookin’ with Coolio and a cookbook titled Cookin’ with Coolio: 5 Star Meals at a 1 Star Price.

Coolio told the Irish Examiner in an interview that he is making new music, including a song with Christy Dignam of the Irish rock band Aslan.

“We just started doing that. We’re putting together a track right now. We haven’t even started writing lyrics yet. As we speak, the track is being built. We should have something concrete to work with within the next four to six weeks,” he said this summer.

“I think it’s probably going to be a banger. I don’t know if it will be dark and deep or clubby and upbeat. We’ll have to wait and see. I like songs that are dark and deep, but still a banger.”

