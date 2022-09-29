Evan Rachel Wood Net Worth, Age, Career, Early Life!

Evan Rachel Wood is a famous actor and singer in the United States of America. Her father, Ira David Wood III, and her mother, Sara Lynn Moore, have careers in the entertainment industry.

David Wood III, the executive director of “Theatre in the Park,” put her in his version of “A Christmas Carol” when she was only two months old. As a result, she felt a deep connection to the performing arts.

Her first two roles were on television (‘Once and Again’) and in movies (‘Digging to China,’ for which she received praise). She shone brightest in the role of preteen Tracy Freeland in the film “Thirteen,” in which she was immersed in a world of drugs, sex, and criminality.

Kimberly Joyce, the character she portrayed in Pretty Persuasion, was a very mature young woman. She played the title role of Lucy in the film “Across the Universe.”

For her role in ‘Running with Scissors,’ she was awarded the ‘Cannes Film Festival Chopard Trophy for Female Revelation. The English actor and dancer Jamie Bell became her husband in 2012. The divorce between Wood and Bell was finalized in 2014.

Date Of Birth 7 September 1987

Key Facts About Evan Rachel Wood

A native North Carolinian, Wood was conceived in the capital city of Raleigh.

Her mother, the former actress, director, and acting coach Sara Lynn Moore, is a practicing Jew.

Her father, Ira David Wood III, is the Executive Director of a local community theater group called Theatre in the Park; he is also a well-known actor, singer, theater director, playwright, and member of a Christian family.

Wood has three more brothers (Dana, Thomas, and Aden) and one sister (Ira David Wood IV).

Her aunt on her father’s side, Carol Winstead Wood, worked in Hollywood as a production designer.

At just a few months old, Wood appeared in a production of her father’s musical comedy adaption of A Christmas Carol at Theatre in the Park, where she and her brothers were all enthusiastic participants throughout their childhoods.

Afterward, she played the Ghost of Christmas Past in various plays. She and her mother (who played Anne Sullivan) featured as Helen Keller and Sullivan in her father’s production of The Miracle Worker.

After her parents’ 1996 split and subsequent divorce, Wood and her mom relocated to her mom’s native Los Angeles County, California.

For a limited time, Wood attended Cary Elementary, a public school in Cary, North Carolina.

After that, she started homeschooling and finished high school when she was 15.

When she was 12 years old, she earned the “black belt” in the martial art of taekwondo.

Wood began her career by making appearances in several TV movies beginning in 1994, and she also had a recurring part in the tv series American Gothic.

After appearing on Profiler for a single season, Wood landed the supporting role of Jessie Sammler on Once and Again.

In the low-budget 1998 picture Digging to China, Wood had his first significant screen appearance alongside Kevin Bacon, Cathy Moriarty, and Mary Stuart Masterson.

Evan Rachel Wood Sources Of Income

Evan Rachel Wood’s primary sources of revenue come from movies, TV shows, and sponsorship deals. Evan made a staggering $250,000 in 2018 for each episode of Westworld. With ten episodes, she earned $2.5 million per season.

Evan Rachel Wood Net Worth

Evan Rachel Wood’s net worth as of September 2022 is a whopping $10 million. Because of her perseverance and commitment to her acting career, she is now wealthy beyond her wildest dreams.

She has amassed a fortune due to her acting in movies and shows. Throughout her career, she has appeared in several critically acclaimed films that became commercial successes at the box office. Evan has contributed to a wide variety of award-winning TV shows.

The arts run in Wood’s family; his ancestors were performers. She attended Cary Elementary Public School in Northern California in her early years. Wood received her Taekwondo black belt when she was barely 12 years old. At the tender age of nine, Wood made her feature acting debut in the 1997 film Digging to China.

Evan Rachel Wood Charity

Amicus International (Amnesty)

Organization: Andrea Bocelli’s Foundation

The Elton John AIDS Foundation

The Hole in the Wall Society

A Movement for Human Rights

Pride Center Los Angeles

Foundation for Motion Picture and Television Arts

Elysian Sculpture

Evan Rachel Wood Childhood & Early Life

Evan Rachel Wood is the daughter of Ira David Wood III and Sara Lynn Moore, born on September 7, 1987. Her parents also had acting careers. Her father also heads the ‘Theatre in the Park organization.

She is one of three siblings; her brothers are Ira David Wood IV, Dana Wood, and Thomas Wood. There is also an Aden sister in her family. She and Wood’s brothers participated in “Theatre in the Park.” Carol Winstead Wood was her aunt and worked as a Hollywood set decorator.

In his 1987 production of “A Christmas Carol,” her father gave her a starring role. She also played in “A Christmas Carol: Ghost of Christmas Past.”

Later, with her mother’s help, she played Helen Keller in a stage adaptation of “The Miracle Worker.” It was in Cary, North Carolina, and it was a public school called “Cary Elementary” where she attended. She finished high school at the age of 15 after studying at home.

Evan Rachel Wood Career

Since Evan’s parents divorced in 1996, she has lived in Los Angeles with her mom. She portrayed “Harriet Frankovitz” in the Kevin Bacon and Mary Stuart Masterson film “Digging to China,” in which she played a little girl who befriends a mentally ill guy. The film was recognized with the “Children’s Jury Award” at the “Chicago International Children’s Film Festival.”

She was a perfect fit for the 1998 Griffin Dunne fantasy picture Practical Magic. She was Sandra Bullock and Nicole Kidman’s daughter and niece, respectively.

In 2001’s “Little Secrets,” Wood starred as “Emily Lindstrom,” an aspiring concert violinist.

She co-starred with Cate Blanchett and Tommy Lee Jones in 2003’s “The Missing.” She also played in the ‘CSI: Crime Scene Investigation episode “Got Murder?”

In ‘The Upside of Anger,’ she portrayed ‘Lavender Wolfmeyer,’ one of four sisters dealing with the loss of their father. The film, which also starred Kevin Costner and Joan Allen, was narrated by Wood’s character.

In David Jacobson’s ‘Down in the Valley,’ she played ‘Tobe,’ a young woman who falls in love with Edward Norton’s character, the older man.

She plays Miranda, the daughter of Michael Douglas’s mentally ill jazz artist, in the 2007 film King of California.

In ‘The Life Before Her Eyes,’ directed by Vadim Perelman in 2007, she played a young ‘Diana McFee. The film was adapted from the same-titled novel by Laura Kasischke.

In ‘The Wrestler,’ directed by Darren Aronofsky and released in 2008, Wood played Randy Robinson’s estranged daughter, opposite Mickey Rourke’s Randy Robinson.

She plays “Melodie” opposite Larry David in “Whatever Works,” a 2009 film by Woody Allen.

She appeared in “True Blood” (HBO) from 2009 to 2011 in recurring roles as “Sophie-Anne Leclerq.” “Anna Surratt” was her character in “The Conspirator.” “The Ides of March,” in which she played a supporting role, is also on her list of movies.

She played Mildred Pierce’s daughter Veda Pierce in the 2011 HBO miniseries of the same name

She has had multiple roles in movies between 2013 and 2015, including “A Case of You” (2013), “Barefoot” (2014), “Strange Magic” (2015), and “Into the Forest” (2015). (2015).

She landed the role of Dolores Abernathy, a sentient android, on the ‘HBO science fiction TV show ‘Westworld’ in 2016. She received Golden Globe and Primetime Emmy Award nominations for her work in the role.

In the 2018 English dub of “Flavors of Youth,” she provided the voice for the character of “Yi Lin.” She was cast as Queen Iduna in the sequel to “Frozen” the same year. In the film “Kajillionaire,” a crime drama, she plays the role of “Old Dolio.”

Evan Rachel Wood Awards & Achievements

Wood’s performance as “Natalie Finch” in the 2006 biopic “Running with Scissors,” which was based on the life of Augusten Burrough, was nominated for a Golden Globe.

The “Cannes Film Festival Chopard Trophy for Female Revelation” was presented to her for her work. In the sci-fi animated picture Battle for Terra, released in 2007, she provided the voice of the main character, Mala.

