14.6 C
Oacoma
Thursday, September 29, 2022
EntertainmentnewsDisney Is Finally Making A Movie About Beloved Epcot...
Entertainmentnews

Disney Is Finally Making A Movie About Beloved Epcot Mascot Figment

Rachel Olivia
By Rachel Olivia

-

5
0

The main character of the Journey into Imagination ride is finally getting her own movie. Disney owns some of the most famous characters in history, including Mickey Mouse, Luke Skywalker, and Dr. Erik Selvig from the Thor films. This is thanks to the work of artists as well as aggressive corporate acquisitions

Disney Character Figment Gets Featured Film

But there are also familiar characters who are mostly just mascots in theme parks, like the ghost from the hatbox or the robot from “Star Tours.”

Disney Is Finally Making A Movie About Beloved Epcot Mascot Figment


But none of them are as popular as Figment, a purple dragon who, aside from a few cameos, exists only in Disney World’s Epcot park and isn’t seen or mentioned anywhere else.

It’s like watching your favorite sports team and finding out there’s a player you can’t see on TV, but everyone’s already wearing his jersey and talking about him like he’s always been around. “Don’t you know Blingo!!! He’s stopped 52 field goals from the fifth base this season!”

As if Figment really was. Or he was until now because Disney is finally going to make a movie about Figment. According To The Source reports that Seth Rogen’s studio Point Grey will produce the film, and Dan Hernandez and Benji Samit, who worked on Pokémon: Detective Pikachu, will write the script. We also believe that Seth Rogen will likely lend his voice to the character, but that’s just a guess.

Must read:

How Much Is Walt Disney Worth? Net Worth, World Resorts, Movies, Death, And More!

Is Disney World Demolishing Cinderella Castle?

Figment debuted in 1983 as part of Epcot’s “Journey Into Imagination” ride. according to the source reports that “various attempts to remove the ride or reduce its presence have been met with vocal protests,” which is surprising since Disney World fans are usually open to change.

So it looks like Disney is taking advantage of the character’s popularity and giving him a reason to exist, rather than saying, “You don’t like this guy, do you? You don’t mind if we kill him off by destroying the ride he lives in and replacing it with something new about Br’er Rabbit or something, do you?”

We don’t know much more about the project, but Figment fans can now say they knew him before he became a big movie star.

Figment, the mascot of Epcot’s Imagination Pavilion, is finally getting his own television show. According to Disney, a movie about the little purple dragon is being made, with Seth Rogen’s Point Grey Pictures banner involved. Pokémon Detective Pikachu writers Dan Hernandez and Benji Samit will write the script.

Figment has spent most of his life in Epcot, where he doesn’t get much attention. The dragon has been a part of the park since Disney’s Journey Into Imagination opened in 1983.

He was created by Walt Disney Imagineers Tony Baxter, Steve Kirk and others. As its name suggests, it is meant to be a physical manifestation of the imagination itself, and over time park visitors have made it very clear how much they like it.

Although there have been repeated attempts to get rid of the ride or even remove him from the park, it has been one of Epcot’s main attractions for years thanks to public resistance. He has even become the main character in his own ride, now called Journey Into Imagination With Figment.

Read More:

Disney’s 2022 D23 Expo Everything You Should Know!

Previous articleNikki Reed Net Worth, Age, Sources Of Income!
Rachel Olivia
Rachel Olivia
With 25 years of working career, Rachel Olivia is currently working with Chamberlainsun as a leading Journalist covering almost every field. She is a journalist and a television host who covers a wide range of entertainment topics including, TV shows and movies. She is a graduate with a Bachelor’s degree in American Studies.

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Latest news

Net Worth

Nikki Reed Net Worth, Age, Sources Of Income!

Starring as vampire Rosalie Hale in the blockbuster film series "The Twilight Saga," Nicole Houston Reed rose to fame...
Net Worth

Evan Rachel Wood Net Worth, Age, Career, Early Life!

Evan Rachel Wood is a famous actor and singer in the United States of America. Her father, Ira David...
news

Jeff Bezos Ex-wife MacKenzie Scott Files For Divorce From Second Husband

MacKenzie Scott, one of the world's richest and most influential philanthropists, filed for divorce from Dan Jewett, a science...
Net Worth

Emma Chamberlain Net Worth- Youtube Earnings, Height, Boyfriend, And More

Emma Chamberlain is an American vlogger and social media star with a net worth of $12 million. Since she...
Net Worth

Rob Zombie Net Worth, Age, Career, Awards!

Rob Zombie, who co-founded the band White Zombie and led them to a Grammy Award nomination, is a legendary...
Net Worth

Marilyn Manson Net Worth, Age, Career, Personal Life!

Singer-songwriter, visual artist, actor, and record producer Marilyn Manson was born in the United States. After releasing his divisive...

Must read

news

A$AP Rocky Gifts Himself A GRIM Reaper Belt With Diamonds That Is Worth $322k

Thanks to the semi-precious stones on the belt he...
news

Mary J. Blige Dazzles In A Rhinestone Corset As She Performs On Stage For Good Morning Gorgeous Tour

Mary J. Blige shines on stage at the Good...
news

Louise Fletcher Death- Oscar Winner Louise Fletcher Dies At Age 88!

Louise Fletcher died at the age of 88. According...
news

Khloé Kardashian Criticized For Hospital Bed Photo After Surrogate Mom Had Her Son

In the premiere of the second season of "The...
news

Is Hunter Pence Still Married? Know His Age, Career Earnings, And Relationship Details!

Hunter Pence was born on April 13, 1983, in...

You might also likeRELATED
Recommended to you

news

Jeff Bezos Ex-wife MacKenzie Scott Files For Divorce From Second Husband

MacKenzie Scott, one of the world's richest and most...
Nancy Erin -
news

American Mountaineer Hilaree Nelson’s Body Has Been Found In Nepal

On Wednesday, September 28 the body of Hilaree Nelson...
Nancy Erin -
news

Hugh Jackman To Return As Wolverine For Deadpool 3, Confirms Ryan Reynolds

Ryan Reynolds' upcoming superhero movie Deadpool 3 is undoubtedly...
Nancy Erin -
news

‘Reasonable Doubt’ Stars Emayatzy Corinealdi As A High-powered Defense Attorney Who Loves Criminals

Emayatzy Corinealdi is ready to take the case. Ava...
Rachel Olivia -

About Us

Chamberlain Oacoma Sun began its journey in 2007 with the aim to provide unbiased news to millions of people across the nation. Our crew of experienced journalists, writers, and editors is dedicated to delivering all types of news, including entertainment, sports, science, technology, economy, and world news.

Address

Chamberlainsun
Town of Bristol
Lincoln County, Maine
04541
United States
Phone: ‎+12133799820
Contact Us : [email protected]

Popular

House Of The Dragon Episode 7 Release Date, Trailer!

Series 0
The House of the Dragon Episode 7, which you...

Marilyn Manson Net Worth, Age, Career, Personal Life!

Net Worth 0
Singer-songwriter, visual artist, actor, and record producer Marilyn Manson...

Nikki Reed Net Worth, Age, Sources Of Income!

Net Worth 0
Starring as vampire Rosalie Hale in the blockbuster film...

Copyright © 2022 | Chamberlain Oacoma Sun