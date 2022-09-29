Disney Is Finally Making A Movie About Beloved Epcot Mascot Figment

The main character of the Journey into Imagination ride is finally getting her own movie. Disney owns some of the most famous characters in history, including Mickey Mouse, Luke Skywalker, and Dr. Erik Selvig from the Thor films. This is thanks to the work of artists as well as aggressive corporate acquisitions

Disney Character Figment Gets Featured Film

But there are also familiar characters who are mostly just mascots in theme parks, like the ghost from the hatbox or the robot from “Star Tours.”



But none of them are as popular as Figment, a purple dragon who, aside from a few cameos, exists only in Disney World’s Epcot park and isn’t seen or mentioned anywhere else.

It’s like watching your favorite sports team and finding out there’s a player you can’t see on TV, but everyone’s already wearing his jersey and talking about him like he’s always been around. “Don’t you know Blingo!!! He’s stopped 52 field goals from the fifth base this season!”

As if Figment really was. Or he was until now because Disney is finally going to make a movie about Figment. According To The Source reports that Seth Rogen’s studio Point Grey will produce the film, and Dan Hernandez and Benji Samit, who worked on Pokémon: Detective Pikachu, will write the script. We also believe that Seth Rogen will likely lend his voice to the character, but that’s just a guess.

New Figment wallpaper alert! 💜 ✨ Your favorite imaginative dragon is featured painting “EPCOT” among splashes of brilliant colors in our stunning new digital wallpaper! Add it to your desktop and mobile device now: https://t.co/K6yiLn4glN pic.twitter.com/ugM9I5iNuT — Disney Parks (@DisneyParks) April 15, 2022

Figment debuted in 1983 as part of Epcot’s “Journey Into Imagination” ride. according to the source reports that “various attempts to remove the ride or reduce its presence have been met with vocal protests,” which is surprising since Disney World fans are usually open to change.

So it looks like Disney is taking advantage of the character’s popularity and giving him a reason to exist, rather than saying, “You don’t like this guy, do you? You don’t mind if we kill him off by destroying the ride he lives in and replacing it with something new about Br’er Rabbit or something, do you?”

We don’t know much more about the project, but Figment fans can now say they knew him before he became a big movie star.

