American Mountaineer Hilaree Nelson’s Body Has Been Found In Nepal

On Wednesday, September 28 the body of Hilaree Nelson was found on Manaslu in Nepal. She was a well-known ski mountaineer from the United States.

Hilare Nelson and her boyfriend Jim Morrison were on the world’s eighth highest mountain on Monday, just below the summit, when Nelson disappeared.

Morrison says the two had set out on the descent, initially planning to go around a bend and join a group of Sherpas. Late Monday morning, he said, they advanced to the actual summit under challenging conditions.

He wrote that he was the first to start skiing and Hilaree joined him after a few turns. At that point, a small avalanche broke loose.

She was thrown off her feet and carried nearly 5,000 feet down a steep snow slope on the south side of the mountain, the opposite direction of the ascent.

Although he tried everything, he could not find her. He wanted to find her alive so they could spend the rest of their lives together.

Reportedly, her body was found by a helicopter dropping a high wire. After that, her body was taken to Kathmandu. A search for her by helicopter was unsuccessful, and the search continued Tuesday. Morrison said he helped search for the boy.

Morrison said she was found with the help of other climbers including Nims Purja, Surendra Paudel, and Mingma Tenzi Sherpa.

Hilaree Nelson was an American ski mountaineer. She was born on December 13, 1972, and died on September 26, 2022. On May 25, 2012, she became the first woman to reach the summit of Everest and Lhotse in one day.

hilarree Nelson and his partner Jim Morrison were the first people to ski down the “Dream Line,” the Lhotse Couloir, from the summit.

They did so on September 30, 2018. Lhotse is the fourth highest mountain in the world. It is connected to Mount Everest by a saddle.

Nelson was named one of the “25 Most Adventurous Women of the Last 25 Years” by Men’s Journal. National Geographic also named her one of the 2018 Women Adventurers of the Year.

Nelson grew up in Seattle. He began skiing at Stevens Pass at the age of three. She had two sons and lived with them in Telluride, Colorado. She was a team captain for The North Face Global Athletic Team.

She participated in Montana State University’s Everest Education Expedition in 2012. Nelson received a National Geographic Explorers grant and participated in more than 40 expeditions.

He was the first person to ski the Baffin and South Georgia Islands, Argentina, Kamchatka, Russia, and the Tetons.

Publications such as National Geographic Adventure, The Ski Journal, and Outside Journal have used her writing.

Nelson fell on Sept. 26, 2022, while skiing with Jim Morrison from the summit of Mount Manaslu in Nepal.

Bad weather slowed initial rescue attempts, but on Sept. 28 her body was found on the south face of Manaslu and taken to base camp.

We are deeply saddened by the passing of Hilaree Nelson, one of the most prolific ski mountaineers in the world, a National Geographic Explorer and recipient of the 2018 National Geographic Adventurer of the Year award.



Read more about her legacy: https://t.co/kSmFvROh7U — National Geographic TV (@NatGeoTV) September 28, 2022

Nelson chronicles her life to her more than 71,000 followers on Instagram when she’s not hiking. The mother of two has climbed many mountains over the years, earning a lot of money.

It’s not clear how much money she has, but it’s said to be around $2 million. This figure is based on her career earnings and sponsorship deals with companies like North Face, Yeti, and Black Diamond.

