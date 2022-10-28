Twitter CEO Parag Agrawal Fired As Elon Musk Takes Over Company

Elon Musk has fired Parag Agrawal, the company’s CEO. He also fired the chief financial officer and the head of the legal department.

U.S. media reported late Thursday that the world’s richest man, Elon Musk, has taken control of Twitter and fired its top executives. That leaves one of the best venues for a global conversation in the hands of the person with the most money in the world.

Unnamed sources told the Washington Post and CNBC that Musk fired the company’s CEO, Parag Agrawal, as well as its CFO and head of legal policy, trust and security.

Parag Agrawal Fired As Elon Musk Takes Over Company

Agrawal went to court to hold the Tesla CEO to the terms of an acquisition agreement he had been trying to get out of.

The news came just hours before the court-imposed deadline for Musk to complete his deal to buy the social network.

Musk had tweeted Thursday that he was buying Twitter because it was “important for the future of civilization to have a shared digital marketplace where people with different beliefs can debate in a healthy way.

The billionaire even posted a photo of himself talking to people at Twitter headquarters in a coffee bar.

And ahead of Friday’s meeting, the New York Stock Exchange ordered Twitter to halt trading.

Musk tried to get out of the Twitter business shortly after his unsolicited offer was accepted in April. In July, he said he was calling off the deal because Twitter had misled him about the number of fake “bot” accounts, which the company denied.

Elon Musk on the hook to pay more than $200 million to 3 fired Twitter execs https://t.co/A6rDkHpL1p — MarketWatch (@MarketWatch) October 28, 2022

Twitter, for its part, tried to show that Musk had invented reasons for quitting just because he had changed his mind.

When Musk tried to withdraw from the agreement, Twitter filed a lawsuit to force him to keep his word.

Faced with an impending court hearing, the wayward billionaire gave up and brought back his plan to take over the company.

This week, Musk showed the deal was still on, changing his Twitter name to “Chief Twit” and posting a video of himself carrying a sink into the company’s California headquarters.

One employee, who wished to remain anonymous so he could speak more freely, said some employees who did not want to work for Musk have already quit.

“But some people, including myself, are willing to trust him for now,” the employee said of Musk.

Activists worry that there will be more harassment and misinformation if Musk runs Twitter. Musk himself is known for trolling other Twitter users.

However, Musk said he knows Twitter “can’t become a hellscape where everyone can say whatever they want and nothing bad happens.”

Musk has promised to keep content moderation to the bare minimum. This should make it easier for former U.S. President Donald Trump to return to the platform.

