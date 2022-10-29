5.6 C
Oacoma
Saturday, October 29, 2022
Paul Bettany will reportedly return to the Marvel Cinematic Universe as Vision in a spin-off series for Disney+ called Vision Quest. According to Source, the 51-year-old will also play an all-white version of the character seen at the end of WandaVision. That version was produced by S.W.O.R.D.
The publication reports that the series’ writers’ room will open next week, following Vision as he tries to “regain his memory and his humanity.”

Paul Bettany’s Vision to Receive Spin-off Series’ On Disney+

Vision Quest will be the second series to come from WandaVision. The first series is called Agatha: House of Harkness, and Kathryn Hahn plays the wicked witch Agatha Harkness.

In WandaVision, Agatha was the main villain, and her own series has already been approved by the studio.

Both series are to be produced by Jac Schaeffer, who created, wrote, and oversaw WandaVision.

In the last episode of WandaVision, when Wanda’s Vision and White Vision faced off, the stage was set for Vision Quest.

After a long battle, the new Vision looked into the other’s mind, then said, “I am Vision,” and disappeared.

If Bettany were to play the character again, it would be the 10th Marvel project he has worked on. He played Jarvis, an artificial intelligence without a body, in the first Iron Man movie and the first Avengers movie.

In 2015, Bettany slipped into Vision’s body and has remained in it ever since.

Bettany has a number of other projects lined up in addition to his work in the MCU.

He is currently playing Andy Warhol in the film The Collaboration, which is based on the play of the same name.

The play is set in 1984 when Andy Warhol and Jean-Michel Basquiat were working together. Both died at the end of the decade.

Basquiat had a short but very successful career as a painter. He is now considered one of the most important painters of the 20th century and a cultural icon. The New York City artist died of a heroin overdose at the age of 27.

Warhol, on the other hand, was a famous painter, film director, and producer who became known as the founder of the Pop Art movement and made numerous silkscreen prints of Marilyn Monroe and Campbell’s soup.

In 1968, radical feminist writer Valerie Solanas tried to kill him by shooting him in his studio, which was called “The Factory.”

Although the attack seriously injured him, he managed to stay alive.

Years later, on February 22, 1987, the artist died at the age of 58 from complications of gallbladder surgery.

The piece shows how artists collaborated in 1980s New York.

The original play, directed by Kwame Kwei-Armah, imagines what the artists talked about and how they got along while working together on an exhibition.

In February, the play was shown for the first time at the Young Vic Theatre in London.

After filming is completed, the play will be performed on Broadway. Opening night is set for December 20, and Bettany and Pope will be back in their roles.

Bettany will also be seen in the film Here, which is about people who live in a room for many years. He will be seen in the film with Tom Hanks and Robin Wright.

