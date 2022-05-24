Why Is Alycia Debnam-Carey Leaving Fear The Walking Dead?

The one thing which is very clear about Fear the Walking Dead’s cast is that Alycia Debnam-Carey is no longer to be seen in the series. While this is sad news to her fans, it has left them wondering why so? Why would Alycia be dead and gone from the series?

Alycia Debnam-Carey Is Leaving Fear The Walking Dead.

The drama’s Season 7, Episode 15, “Amina,” is intended to be the longstanding series star’s farewell episode. After the episode, the show’s producers essentially confirm this, indicating that this is something they’ve been working on for a long time and with Alycia to create.

The actress departs the AMC drama in a way that theoretically allows her to return, although nothing has been confirmed as of yet. It’s a noble exit for Alicia Clark, a heroine who has matured and evolved tremendously since we first met her in the first season.

Alycia Debnam-Carey is a 28 years old Australian actress and a very recent director, born and raised in Sydney. Alycia’s mother, Leone Carey, spent years writing for children’s shows on television and her father was a great musician. Alycia was named a notable achiever by the NSW Government in her final year of school for attaining the top band of six Higher School Certificate subjects. So, we can call her the most talented undoubtedly. She is very famous for playing the role of Alicia Clark for the series Fear the Walking Dead and now sadly will not be seen anymore on the series.

So why is she leaving Fear the Walking Dead now? The creators discussed working with Debnam-Carey on her exit in an AMC+ video this week, implying that it was something she wanted to accomplish at this stage in her career. That’s reasonable. Working on a show for seven years is a long period, especially one that takes place so far away from your own nation of Australia.

In the first half of Season 7, Alycia was barely feared, but she has played a significant role in the latter few episodes. If there’s any good news to come out of the 15th episode of Season 7, it’s that the Alicia character has made a triumphant exit. She did not die, and her leaving was actually quite heroic. She considered suicide rather than succumbing to the illness, but in the end, we read her final moment as a sign that she is improving! She believes she will live for the time being, and she is still on a mission to find a safer place in the world. She also serves as part of Victor Strand’s redemption story.

The only disappointment is that Alicia is leaving just before her mother Madison is set to return, and it would have been great to see the two of them together. However, Debnam’s resignation is undoubtedly one of the reasons why Kim Dickens’ return was so essential. This does give the show a little more of a presence than in previous seasons. It will be very exciting to see what the coming scenes will be like and how the season will be concluded.

Read More: