Is Lina Esco Leaving The Show Swat? Lina Esco Is A Talented American Actress, Producer, Activist, Model!!

Lina Esco most well-known performances are Jimmy Smits’ daughter on the CBS drama television show Cane, Kelly in the romantic drama film London, and Lena Capriolini in the film Kingshighway.

Lina is most recognized for her part in the television drama S.W.A.T. as Christian ‘Chris’ Alfonso. She has also appeared in films such as London (2005), Kingshighway (2010), LOL (2012), Free the Nipple (2014), and Kingdom Apart (2016).

Original S.W.A.T. cast member Line Esco, on the other hand, is leaving the CBS drama after five seasons, calling it “one of the hardest decisions I’ve had to make.”

Officer Christine “Chris” Alonso informed coworker and best friend Jim Street a few weeks ago that she had decided to leave S.W.A.T. to take over for Mama Pina, the woman who runs a local safe home for immigrant women fleeing difficult situations and is now hospitalized.

‘I love the narrative of Mama Pina,’ Esco told TVLine in March. It speaks to Chris because it is about a lady who has little hope in the other regions and provides a safe haven for women seeking a better life. Chris will participate as a volunteer. I’ve made a significant contribution.”

“Bringing to life a robust, clever, bisexual character such as Chris Alonso has been both a delight and a commanding opportunity to enhance the visibility for varied women everywhere,” Esco, who made her S.W.A.T. directing debut this spring, said in a statement. I’m leaving S.W.A.T. after five years to pursue new artistic ventures. Chris isn’t afraid of the unknown, and as an actor and director, I’m excited to go out of my comfort zone and start a new chapter as well.

“Having said that, this is one of the most difficult decisions I’ve ever had to make,” she admitted. “I’ll be forever grateful to my S.W.A.T. family — my fellow cast members, writers, and producers – for taking me on this incredible adventure.” You are the show’s heart to the adoring S.W.A.T. followers. I can’t thank you enough for your nourishment and for accompanying me on Chris’ trip!”

“For five seasons and 106 episodes, we’ve had the yearning to see Lina Esco bring the Chris Alonso to life on S.W.A.T.,” the showrunners said in a statement.

We all worked hard to give Chris a meaningful, season-long sendoff when Lina came to us a year ago to convey her wish to someday pursue other projects, knowing what an important, iconic character she’d been to our audience.

Lina wowed us this season with explosive performances and an outstanding episode direction.

“It’s difficult to replace what Lina brought to the series and what Chris represented to our viewers. We’ll miss Chris, but especially Lina, and wish her the best of luck in whatever she chooses to do next.”

S.W.A.T. was resurrected for a sixth season in early April, and it will return to its Friday night leadoff slot this autumn, where it will be followed by the new thriller Fire Country and then the venerable Blue Bloods.