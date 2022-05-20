Travis Barker Reveals He And Kourtney Kardashian Live Separately After Marriage- Detail Explored!!

Travis Barker recently provided an ‘Architectural Digest tour of his home, revealing that he and Kourtney still reside in different houses. Travis and Kourtney married in a small ceremony in Santa Barbara on May 15, but they currently live in separate homes.

Travis Barker And Kourtney Kardashian Both Live In The Same Neighborhood

Travis revealed that Kourtney lives a block away while giving a tour of his home. The Blink-182 drummer added in the video, which was broadcast to YouTube on May 19, that his present home is ideal for both of their families.

In photographs, the engaged celebs were photographed outside a Santa Barbara courthouse. Kardashian, 43, was dressed in a white custom Dolce and Gabbana little dress with a veil, while Barker, 46, was dressed in a black-on-black suit. They posed in front of a black convertible with a “Just Married” sign on the back, and the couple reportedly exchanged vows outside the downtown courtroom, according to the site.

This isn’t the first time they’ve said “I do.” Following the Grammy Awards in Las Vegas last month, the pair visited a chapel. They had a modest wedding ceremony at the One Love Wedding Chapel in Sin City in the early hours of Monday, April 4, but they later admitted that it was illegal because they didn’t secure a marriage certificate.

“I’ve had homes with a lot of flashy automobiles, murals, and bikes hanging from the ceiling,” he explained. But, with three children of my own and Kourtney’s, this location felt perfect for me at this time. I wanted a home where I could relax and spend time with my family, where we could make memories.” “Kourtney has a nice house a block away,” he continued. Right now, all I’m thinking about is turning my home studio into a bunk room for her kids.”

Later that week, during an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live!, the California native stated that she and her partner attempted to secure a marriage license but were unable to do so since the office was closed, forcing them to settle for a practice run. She also revealed that she notified her family through group text, with Khloé Kardashian joining them on FaceTime.

“It was crucial for us to have a big table that could fit our complete family,” the musician continued. Travis has two children from his marriage to Shanna Moakler, Landon Barker and Alabama Barker. He also has a unique relationship with Atiana, his stepdaughter from a previous relationship. With her ex, Scott Disick, Kourtney has three children: Mason, Penelope, and Reign.

