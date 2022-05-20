9.6 C
To get by, RHOBH’s wealthiest housewife had to take up low-paying jobs.

Sutton Stracke, Garcelle Beauvais, and the other women featured on the iconic reality show, The Hills, all have their own distinct tales of how they came to amass their enormous wealth.

How Much Money Does RHOBH’s Wealthiest Housewife Diana Jenkins Have?

Diana Jenkins’s toy-boy fiance Asher Monroe, 33, also joined the cast of season 12 as she joined Kyle Richards, Erika Jayne, Garcelle Beauvais, Lisa Rinna, Dorit Kemsley, Crystal Kung Minkoff, and Sutton Stracke, all of whom returned for the new season to share their love stories.

Diana Jenkins Net Worth How Much Money Does RHOBH's Wealthiest Housewife Have

Neuro Brands, a lifestyle beverage company founded by Jenkins, is chaired by Jenkins and led by him as CEO. In 2009, the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills actress established the brand with functional beverages, and has since grown to include other body-enhancing goods.

As a Bosnian philanthropist, businesswoman, and entrepreneur, reality TV actress Sanela Diana Jenkins is worth $300 million. Sanela Diana Jenkins has gained a worldwide name as a human rights advocate and the proprietor of a profitable beverage company.

The 12th season of “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” premiered on May 11, 2022, with Diana Jenkins joining the group.

She ran upon Barclays banker Roger Jenkins while she was still mourning her brother’s death. The banker and Diana fell in love and married in 1999. Their marriage lasted until 2011 when they divorced after two children. The couple’s divorce was dubbed the “happiest divorce ever” by DailyMail.com. Roger was one of the richest people in Britain at the time of their divorce, with a net worth of $500 million. When they split up, he gave Diana half of the money he had, making her one of the wealthiest women in Britain. The following is what Roger said in an interview: “How much of my money will she (Diana) take? You betcha! Quite rightfully so, too, as you can see. I wouldn’t be where I am now if it weren’t for her.”

As a result of her divorce settlement, Diana relocated to the United States and became active in a number of charitable endeavors. Along with her Malibu clifftop house purchase, she also started her own health drink company, Neuro Drinks.

She sold her Malibu property to WhatsApp creator Jan Koum for $100 million in 2021. According to Celebrity Net Worth, Diana’s net worth soared to a stunning $300 million as a result of her beverages firm and the large property sale proceeds. As she prepares to join the cast of ‘RHOBH,’ Diana’s net worth will continue to rise.

