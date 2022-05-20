Bobby Brown Believes That Whitney Houston Will Be Still With Him If They Stayed Together

The 53-year-old hero of A&E’s new documentary, Biography: The Story of a Lifetime. Bobby Brown, whose new movie comes out on May 30, expresses regrets about his divorce from Whitney Houston. There are many things Bobby Brown would have done differently if he had the chance.

Pop diva Houston and R&B bad boy Brown were largely seen as an odd couple in the early ’90s, but they proved everyone wrong. He was frequently depicted as a taint on Houston’s reputation.

Houston and Brown’s 14-year marriage, which ended in divorce in 2007, was plagued by both of them struggling with debilitating addictions. A number of people who were close to Houston and Brown have indicated that she had influenced Brown’s use of hard drugs after her untimely death in 2012.

During an interview with PEOPLE in this week’s issue, Brown says that he was free from hard drugs a couple of years prior to their breakup.

“As a result of my addiction, it was really difficult to give up. First, I had to undergo a medical detoxification procedure “During his time in prison in 2000, he claims to have kicked his drug habit. “The Bible helped me get through the rest of it. It was about improving my health for the sake of my daughter and the rest of my family.”

It was in the late ’80s, just after Bobby Brown was kicked out of New Edition, that he and Etheredge first met. Her recollection of him is that “he was lively and crazy and full of energy.” Laughing about his “bad boy” attitude, Brown says, “I was full of something.”

A platonic bond developed between them at the time and lasted decades. Etheredge-Brown claims that when he and Houston divorced in 2007, she observed a lack of spark in him.

Brown was shocked to learn that Houston, 48, had been discovered dead in a bathtub at a Beverly Hills hotel on February 11, 2012, from an apparent drug overdose.

“I didn’t think she would turn back,” he tells PEOPLE, “since I thought she was getting herself together.”

Brown’s issue with alcoholism persisted even after he stopped using narcotics, and he was last seen in an alcohol rehab center in 2020, despite his efforts to kick the habit.

He now adds, “I work hard every day of my life to stay clean and it’s going to be that way for the rest of my life and I know it.” He now says.

