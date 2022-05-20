9.6 C
Friday, May 20, 2022
‘He Drew His Pants Down.’ Rebel Wilson Claims She Was Sexually Harassed On Set By A Male Co-star

By: chamberlainsun

Rebel Wilson, an Australian actress, has spoken out about a “terrible” incident in which a former male co-star reportedly sexually assaulted her.

The 42-year-old told People that a former co-star, whom she did not name, harassed her on a film set some years ago before attempting to “wreck” her career.

Rebel Wilson Claimed That A Male Co-star Harassed Her

She told the magazine, “He called me into a room and pulled down his trousers.”

According to People, he then requested her to do a filthy behavior in front of his pals.

Wilson described the experience as “terrible and nasty.”

“And all of the subsequent actions – this was all before #MeToo – in which they attempted to damage me and my career. I could have simply blasted them if it had happened after #MeToo.”

Wilson chronicled the event and “made sure people understood what occurred” as an educated lawyer with a law degree from the University of New South Wales.

“I contacted my representative. I wrote down some details regarding what happened.”

Wilson says she’s still not sure why she stayed “in that environment… with that nasty person” in retrospect.

“I should’ve left earlier. It was not worth the effort. ‘Oh well, do the right thing, be a professional, and complete the movie,’ I thought to myself. That is something I would never do now.”

The Pitch Perfect actress discovered she wasn’t the only one who had brought up her co-star after filing a complaint.

“Even complaining to my agency seemed like a major step to me. Also, to lodge a complaint with the studio. I discovered I was the fourth person to complain about him. Such heinous behavior, but many women have faced far worse.”

Wilson went on to claim that if it happened now, she would defend herself “much more.”

“If that occurred again, I’d definitely speak up even more for myself just because of the bravery of the other women who have spoken up and given me this chance.”

chamberlainsun

