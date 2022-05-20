Stephanie McMahon Disclose The Reason Why She Is Taking A Leave Of Absence From WWE

Stephanie McMahon explains why she is taking a leave of absence from WWE in an interview.

Steph McMahon, the WWE’s Chief Brand Officer, said on Thursday that she will be taking a leave of absence from the company.

Reason Why Stephanie McMahon Is Taking A Leave Of Absence From WWE

“I am stepping down from most of my duties at WWE as of tomorrow. Since I’ve taken some time off to focus on my family, I’ve been thinking about returning to WWE, which I consider a legacy that I want to continue for the rest of my life.

“As of tomorrow, I am taking a leave of absence from the majority of my responsibilities at WWE,” said Triple H’s wife on Twitter late on Thursday.

WWE is a part of my DNA, and I’m excited to be coming back after a break to spend more time with my family. A year after a “cardiac incident,” Triple H, one of WWE’s most recognizable stars, underwent medical treatment.

According to Fightful, McMahon has been less involved with WWE in recent months. As reported, a WWE representative said that McMahon is still “a part of the WWE family,” and other employees denied that she had been forced out of the organization.

Later, Brandon Thurston of Wrestlenomics claimed that Nick Khan would be taking up most of McMahon’s responsibilities, and select business associates have been informed of this development.

However, I’ve definitely anticipated more, you know out of my family members, which is maybe not the right way to describe it. However, it’s as if you have to do what’s best for the company, no matter what. We should not have them on our team if they aren’t doing anything to improve their health and fitness.

As of right now, no one knows when Stephanie will return, or if her position will be filled until then.

Gable Steveson, an Olympic gold medalist, and WWE signing was Stephanie’s last appearance at WrestleMania 38. Wrestling has been a family tradition for both Stephanie and her father for many years. Since graduating from college, Stephanie has worked for the WWE. Since she was a little child, McMahon has worked for the WWE, and after graduating from college, she joined the family business full-time. For the WWE (then known as the World Wrestling Federation), she made her debut on television and was involved in a number of storylines. During her time in the WWF, she held the WWF Women’s Championship and fought her father Vince McMahon in a legendary “I Quit” bout.

Her television appearances have been reduced to irregular ones. As a chief brand officer in December 2013, she collaborated with marketers, media partners, and investors to build the company’s reputation. Triple H, aka Paul Levesque, is her husband and a WWE Hall of Famer. Three daughters are in the family.

