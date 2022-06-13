This year’s Tony Awards marked Jennifer Hudson’s formal EGOT status as she won the Tony for her role in ‘A Strange Loop’ in 2022. After the Tony Awards on June 12th, Jennifer Hudson became an EGOT, making her the first woman to accomplish the feat. The show A Strange Loop, in which Jennifer was a producer, won the Best Musical award at the event. With an Emmy, Grammy, and Oscar already under her belt, the Tony Awards were the final of the big four for Jennifer.

Jennifer Hudson Has Become The Latest EGOT Winner

A rare 17th individual in history has achieved such a high level of recognition.

Despite her role in 2015’s The Color Purple, this was Jennifer’s first Tony Award nomination.

When she won Best Supporting Actress for Dreamgirls in 2007, she became the first American Idol competitor to win one of the four major prizes in the same year. The nomination was her only one for the Academy Awards.

Jennifer Hudson won her first Grammy for Best R&B Album in 2009, owing to her album. It was for The Color Purple, the best musical theatre album she received her second Grammy in 2017.

Another six Grammy nominations Jennifer has received include two for 2022. In 2021, Jennifer won an Emmy Award for producing Baba Yaga, which won the Daytime Emmy Award for Outstanding Interactive Media for a Daytime Program.

Whoopi Goldberg was the first black woman to attain EGOT status, and Jennifer is just the second to follow in her footsteps. Helen Hayes, Rita Moreno, and Audrey Hepburn are among the other female EGOT winners. After John Legend, who was 39 when he was awarded an EGOT in 2018, Jennifer is the second youngest person to ever achieve the accolade.

At the 2022 Tony Awards, A Strange Loop was nominated more than any other show, although it only won two awards out of a possible eleven. It also won Best Book of a Musical in addition to Best Musical. The company, The Lehman Trilogy, MJ, and Six were among of the night’s other notable wins.

At the age of 40, Hudson is the third-youngest individual to gain EGOT rank. There are just a handful of songwriters who have won the Grammy twice, including Frozen’s Alan Menken, John Legend, Tim Rice, and Andrew Lloyd Webber.

