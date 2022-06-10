People are claiming Kanye West and Chaney Jones broke up, and the influencer isn’t having it! Chaney, age 24, took to feedback on TMZ‘s June 7 file that the couple had broken up, to thrust back at the claims. Please stop posting and spreading faux information about my date, she wrote, in keeping with Page Six. It’s his birthday, so show some courtesy.

Chaney Jones has denied reports that she and Kanye West had a falling out. On his forty-fifth birthday, she posted on June 8, at the start of his big day, a montage on his Instagram account that included photographs of her and West at some point over their relationship, and she commented, Happy birthday toddler, I love you. This adorable remark was accentuated by a row of black coronary heart emojis.

Chaney set the fast video to Alicia Keys’ hit Show Me Love and protected courtside images and different outings the high-profile couple loved together. Kanye, for his part, added fuel to the breakup rumors when he was seen watching Top Gun: Maverick with another girl a few days ago.

Still, the version continues, posting more TikTok videos to her Instagram memories, including one of the couple making a stupid toddler face while driving. Kim Kardashian Vs. The Sexiest Outfits Worn By Lookalikes Of Chaney Jones

She then published some other videos of the pair in an automobile with the caption that, Laughing with you is her favorite. Jones’ tribute comes after she wiped all images of her and the Yeezy style clothes from her Instagram grid, which most effectively fueled the breakup rumors.

Jones and Kanye West first sparked romance rumors in February, and she later showed their dating by posting images of a date night. The romance was regarded as extreme while Jones tattooed his call on her wrist.

Some fans were taken aback by the news of their split, claiming that the rapper had just impressed Chaney with a rare $275K Birkin bags and also that the two had just returned from a love trip to Japan in May.

At the same time, he thinks Chaney is a wonderful girl with a big heart. The supply additionally shared that the experience brought them closer.